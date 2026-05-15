Aston Villa Clinch Top Five Finish and Set Up Europa League Final Versus Freiburg

A thrilling clash between Aston Villa and Liverpool saw Ollie Watkins's double and disallowed goal set Aston Villa on the path to securing a top five finish in the Premier League and qualifying for next week's Europa League final versus Freiburg. However, Liverpool's Achilles heel seemed to have caught up with them as they struggled to control Villa's pace, intensity, and quality. Meanwhile, Asante Ejepo claimed the Liverpool job on a permanent basis, just a day after a disappointing 4-2 loss against Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins scored two and had another disallowed as Aston Villa set itself up nicely for next week's Europa League final with a stylish 4-2 win at home against Liverpool .

Virgil van Dijk's header eight minutes into the second half brought Liverpool level, but Villa continued to dominate as the game opened up. Watkins added a third in the 73rd when he side-footed home from point-blank range after Mamardashvili made two excellent stops. McGinn added the fourth two minutes from time with a superbly placed shot into the far corner. Van Dijk made it 4-2 in stoppage time with a header, but Liverpool looked tired and sluggish throughout the game.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot admitted his team lacked backbone after going behind in the second half. Their last game of the season is at Brentford on May 24, while Villa takes on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on the same day





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