Aston Villa's impressive progress, which includes top-end Premier League performances and deep runs in Europe, makes them deserving of that title. Despite financial constraints, Villa have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

A generation of Aston Villa fans raised on tales of Rotterdam 1982 have a night of European glory to call their own. In the spectacular arena, the Prince of Wales celebrated every Villa goal as raucously as anyone and, at one stage, even appeared on the verge of tears.

Aston Villa crushed Freiburg 3-0 to win the Europa League and end a 30-year trophy drought. Aston Villa are back with a generation of fans who have waited for such a moment. Tottenham can now be considered part of the 'Big Seven', provided they avoid relegation, following Villa's progress in the Premier League and Europe





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UEFA Europa League Premier League Unai Emery Emirati Martinez Emiliano Buendia Prince William Yuri Tielemans Freiburg Champions League Football Maturity Responsibility Football Moment Sensationally Talented Football Fans

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