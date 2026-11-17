Known for elegant road cars, Aston is gearing up for its first rally-raid competition, working with Prodrive on the radical Dreadnought racer.

Aston Martin will enter the Dakar Rally for the first time in 2027, teaming up with Prodrive to create the Dreadnought rally-raid car. Aston Martin will enter three cars, driven by F1 champ Fernando Alonso, WRC champ Sébastien Loeb, and World Rally Raid champ Lucas Moraes.

The name Aston Martin conjures images of luxurious grand tourers flowing swiftly down curving mountain roads, perhaps with a certain British MI6 secret agent sitting suavely behind the wheel. In recent years, Aston Martin has also become increasingly involved in racing, from itsGT3 car to Formula 1. Now, the British automaker is embarking on a new motorsports challenge, and it’s not one we were expecting: Aston Martin will compete in the 2027 Dakar Rally.

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Dakar, for those unfamiliar, is one of the most grueling off-road rally races in the world. Starting in 1979, drivers originally raced from Paris, France, to Dakar, Senegal. More recently, the rally has been held in the desert of Saudi Arabia, departing its original location after violence in Mauritania. Now, the tension in the Middle East caused by the war between the United States and Iran has forced the Dakar Rally to move once again.

Aston Martin’s first Dakar will see the fledgling outfit run from Loulé, Portugal, to Marrakesh, Morocco. Although this is Aston Martin’s first time entering the Dakar Rally, it has found a well-versed partner in Prodrive. The British racing and engineering company developed the BRX Hunter, which ran from 2021 to 2024, managing a best finish of second, before partnering with Dacia to create the Sandrider, which ran in 2025 and 2026, triumphing at last year’s event.

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Prodrive and Aston Martin already work together on endurance GT racing, so it’s not a shock that Aston Martin collaborated with Prodrive to develop and build the new Dreadnought rally raid car. This rally challenger borrows its name from an SUV designed by Aston Martin for the recently launchedvideo game, and it shares some design elements with the virtual off-roader.

The front end is characterized by a pair of octagonal lights that mirror the square pixel lighting from the video-game SUV. Like the Sandrider, the spare tires are tucked into the bodywork just behind the rear doors. Around back, the slatted roof, tall ducktail spoiler, and intricate LED lighting carry over from theDreadnought.

No technical details were revealed about the Dakar racer just yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the Aston Martin shares some components with the Sandrider, just as it was an evolution of the BRX Hunter. A new engine is likely—the Hunter used a Ford twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 and the Dacia used a Nissan twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6—but we don’t know what Aston Martin and Prodrive settled on, although a Mercedes-Benz V-6 seems likely.

Aston Martin has also amassed an incredible lineup of drivers for the race. Two-time Formula 1 World Champion and current Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso will take a break from driving on pavement to pilot one of the three Dreadnoughts. Alonso has competed in the Dakar Rally once before, taking a Toyota Hilux race truck to 13th place in 2020.

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The second car will be driven by Sébastien Loeb, a nine-time World Rally champion who has finished second three times at the Dakar. Loeb is extremely familiar with Prodrive machinery, spending the last six years driving the BRX Hunter and the Dacia Sandrider. Last but not least, Aston Martin has signed Lucas Moraes, the 2025 World Rally Raid champion who has a best finish at Dakar of third, to drive the third Dreadnought.

The 2027 Dakar Rally kicks off on January 9 and runs over 12 stages until January 23. The competitors will cover a total of 4228 miles, with 2600 miles consisting of special stages, the timed portion of the event that occurs over the most challenging terrain.

While Aston Martin will be a fresh face in the Dakar bivouac, a seasoned group of drivers and a successful partner in Prodrive give the new team promise when the rally kicks off in two months. Caleb Miller began blogging about cars at 13 years old, and he realized his dream of writing for a car magazine after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University and joining theteam.

He loves quirky and obscure autos, aiming to one day own something bizarre like a Nissan S-Cargo, and is an avid motorsports fan.