Aston Martin will enter three Dreadnought rally raid monsters during January's Dakar Rally.

Aston Martin's is enduring an immensely difficult year in Formula One, routinely finishing towards the back of the field and scoring just 7 championship points to date.

Clearly, this hasn't dissuaded the British marque from its motorsport investments, and it's just announced it will compete in January's Dakar Rally. The squad will make its Dakar debut with a star-studded line-up including current F1 driver Fernando Alonso, WRC legend Sébastien Loeb, and current FIA World Rally Raid champion Lucas Moraes. The brand has called on motorsport specialist Prodrive to engineer and build the three rally raiders it'll enter into the event.

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, Aston Martin's Dakar entry is inspired by the concept of the same name that was revealed earlier this year forVery few details about the Dreadnought heading to Dakar have been announced, including what kind of engine it has. Images show the Aston Martin shares design elements with some of its road cars, including theand Valen, with narrow LED taillights and a large lip spoiler.

At the rear, exposed suspension arms painted bright yellow are visible, and at least some of the panels appear to be made from lightweight carbon fiber. Spare wheels will sit in the rear flanks.to race for it during F1's off-season, but the team has also recruited nine-time WRC icon Sébastien Loeb.

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The French racing driver has finished on the Dakar podium five times in 10 showings and won 28 stages, yet is still on the hunt for his first outright victory. Loeb will be partnered with co-driver Fabian Lurquin.. In January, he will be joined by co-driver Marc Coma. The third and final Aston Martin Dreadnought will be raced by 2025 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship winner Lucas Moraes and co-driver Pablo Moreno.

Moraes finished third in his Dakar debut in 2023 and will no doubt be eager to show his skills against Alonso and Loeb.

"After deciding to continue racing in Formula One with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, I thought carefully about Dakar," Alonso said in a statement. "In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both Formula One and the Dakar Rally in the same year. In 2020, Dakar was one of the most challenging and enjoyable experiences of my career.

I have enormous respect for this race and the specialists who have mastered it. Having Marc alongside me again is very important, and with Aston Martin, Prodrive, Sébastien and Lucas we have an exceptional team. Formula One remains my priority. But I am a racing driver, and challenges like this are why I love competing.

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I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve. "