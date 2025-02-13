Asteroid 2024 YR4: Scientists Monitor Potential Impact Risk

Scientists are closely tracking asteroid 2024 YR4, which has a small chance of colliding with Earth in 2032. While the probability of impact is currently estimated at 2.3%, the potential consequences are significant. Lowell Observatory and other specialized telescopes are actively monitoring the asteroid's trajectory, hoping to rule out the risk. Scientists are confident that the technology demonstrated by the 'Double Asteroid Redirection Test' (DART) mission can be used to deflect asteroids if necessary.

Scientists worldwide are keeping a close eye on an asteroid, 2024 YR4 , which has a small but not insignificant chance of colliding with Earth in 2032. This near-Earth asteroid was first detected on December 27, 2024, by a NASA-funded telescope in Chile. It's estimated to be between 40 and 90 meters (130 to 300 feet) in size, based on measurements of its brightness.

While the exact trajectory remains uncertain, the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) has identified a potential impact risk corridor spanning the eastern Pacific Ocean, northern South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Arabian Sea, and South Asia. \NASA officials currently assess the probability of an impact at 2.3%, a figure that has fluctuated since initial observations. Despite the relatively low odds, the potential consequences of a collision are significant. While not expected to cause an extinction-level event like the one that wiped out the dinosaurs, a regional impact could result in substantial damage and disruption. Nick Moskovitz, an astronomer with Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, emphasizes the importance of continued observations. 'It is possible that asteroid 2024 YR4 will be ruled out as an impact hazard,' he says, referring to the history of asteroids previously identified as risks that were later removed from NASA's list due to refined tracking data. \Lowell Observatory, along with a few other specialized telescopes worldwide, is actively monitoring 2024 YR4's path. Moskovitz and his team hope to see the asteroid's trajectory veer away from Earth, reducing the probability of an impact to zero. They are confident that their expertise gained from participating in the 'Double Asteroid Redirection Test' (DART) mission, a successful demonstration of asteroid deflection technology, can be applied to this scenario. The DART mission, which involved a spacecraft colliding with an asteroid named Dimorphos, shortened its orbital period around a larger asteroid by 33 minutes. This proven technique provides a promising avenue for planetary defense if 2024 YR4 poses a genuine threat. Moskovitz believes that adapting DART's successful approach would be a faster and more efficient way to respond to potential asteroid impacts in the future





