Asteroid 2024 YR4: NASA Raises Impact Probability for 2032

NASA has increased the estimated probability of an asteroid collision with Earth in 2032. While the risk remains relatively low, the agency is actively monitoring the asteroid's trajectory and will continue to refine its predictions.

NASA revealed last week that there is a 2.3% (or 1 in 43) chance that the asteroid, known as 2024 YR4 , could collide with Earth on December 22, 2032. This probability, while still small, represents a significant increase from NASA 's initial estimate of 1.2% in late January. The agency is diligently tracking the asteroid's orbit and assures that the possibility of impact can be definitively ruled out in the future.

However, NASA estimates that the asteroid ranges in size from 130 feet to 300 feet in diameter. If, in the improbable event, it were to strike Earth, the impact would occur at a high velocity of approximately 38,000 mph. An asteroid of this size would likely cause localized damage but is not predicted to pose a threat to the entire planet or humanity, as a much larger asteroid on a collision course could.The asteroid 2024 YR4 was first detected by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System station in Chile on December 27, 2024. Since then, researchers have been meticulously studying the space rock using ground-based telescopes. NASA states that the asteroid will remain visible to ground-based observatories until April. After this period, it will become too faint to observe until around June 2028. Notably, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to focus on the asteroid in March to obtain a more precise assessment of its size





