Asteroid 2024 YR4: Fluctuating Risk and Potential Threat to Earth

An asteroid named 2024 YR4 has captured headlines due to its fluctuating 2 percent chance of colliding with Earth in 2032. Experts explain the reasons behind these changing probabilities and emphasize the importance of monitoring this potentially hazardous object. The article delves into how telescopes like ATLAS detect asteroids, the significance of a 1 percent or greater impact probability, and the history of similar events like Apophis.

News of an asteroid with a 2 percent chance of hitting Earth in 2032 made headlines. But is its fluctuating risk really cause for concern?Have you heard that an asteroid might—just maybe—smack into Earth sometime in the next few years? The rumors are true, though perhaps not as frightening as you might think. The fact is that this asteroid, called 2024 YR4 , is both literally and figuratively a moving target.

As of February 11, the European Space Agency estimated a 2 percent chance of colliding with Earth on December 22, 2032. That’s slightly higher than the risk you’ll hear quoted in the episode because we recorded it last week. Why are those numbers changing so quickly? We promise this isn’t a matter of the risk going higher and higher as time goes on. It’s a lot more complicated than that. Here to explain what’s going on with this potentially hazardous asteroid is Lee Billings, a senior editor covering space and physics for. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.So there’s an asteroid with a very low chance of hitting us. Why did this make such a big splash in the news?So it made such a big splash in the news because, apparently, a 1 percent or greater chance of being struck by an asteroid is actually a big deal. And that’s what this thing is. It’s, it’s called 2024 YR4—really rolls off the tongue. It was discovered on December 27 by astronomers using the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert Sy stem, or ATLAS, which is a telescope in Chile. When it was roughly about two times farther out than our moon, it was zooming right by our planet, and folks were able to look at its orbit, which they’re still piecing together, and determined that it was gonna make another Got it. So how did we detect this? You mentioned ATLAS, but tell me more about what that telescope does and whose job it is to keep an eye out for these asteroids. Last I counted there’s somewhere between a half dozen and a dozen wide-field survey telescopes that look at the sky every night, and what they’re looking for is moving objects. What do we mean by moving? Everything’s moving. We’re looking for objects that seem to move against the background of the more distant stars, which don’t seem to move ’cause they’re so far away. You can do that by comparing images to each other over time—image A, image B; image A, image B—and you can see a difference, an offset in, in some little point of light. And that’ll tell you: that thing’s moving. Most of the time, when they see these things, they know what they are; they’re already cataloged. They can quickly refine their orbit, figure out what it is—“Oh, it’s this thing in the catalog, sure.” But they discover new objects all the time, and most of them prove to be totally harmless, just whizzing by through the solar system. Every now and then, however, one looks a little worrisome. The official threshold for being worrisome is if it’s somewhere between 50 meters or greater in size, ’cause then it could cause significant damage to Earth if it struck us, and if it’s greater than about a 1 percent chance. And I keep using some caveats here about how certain we are about this thing striking us because this is not a settled story. This is still so fresh that we don’t actually have this object’s orbit totally refined. We’re still getting more information about it. We’re still observing this thing and trying to figure out what exactly it’s going to be doing, where exactly it’s going in space. Late last month, when our story about this published, the odds of it striking were about 1.6 percent. And then, in the following couple of days, they rose to 1.7 percent. About three or four days after the story dropped the odds have gone back down to 1.4 percent . So, you can see, it’s very active and fluid, but the upshot essentially is that if it stays above 1 percent, then folks should be worried about it. As you said, we see lots of objects that we never end up having to worry about. How unusual is it to get something above that 1 percent threshold? With an asteroid that you might have heard about called Apophis, right? And Apophis, for a while, also had a greater than 1 percent chance of striking Earth, and it made big headlines, and people got really worried about it—I think it helped spark Hollywood movies and various space missions ...To try to deflect asteroids—so it doesn’t happen that often; that’s one reason why it’s newsworthy. But I just wanna emphasize, of course, that typically what does happen with these things is: you’ll see this initial oscillation in the chances of it striking Earth, and then they just fall off a cliff because we refine the orbit, we realize that we’re safe, and that’s that. This one’s a little special, though. The reason why it’s special has to do with what we already know about its orbit and how long it takes to prepare any adequate response to try to prevent disaster





sciam / 🏆 300. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Space Exploration Asteroid 2024 YR4 Near-Earth Object Impact Risk Space Telescope ATLAS Planetary Defense

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asteroid 2024 YR4: Potential Threat to Earth in 2032A recently discovered asteroid, 2024 YR4, poses a potential threat of colliding with Earth in 2032. While a global impact is unlikely, the asteroid could cause significant damage upon impact. NASA is monitoring the asteroid's trajectory closely.

Read more »

Near Earth Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has Slight Chance of Collision in 2032A newly detected asteroid, 2024 YR4, has a greater than one percent chance of colliding with Earth in about eight years. While scientists are not panicking, they are closely monitoring the object. A city-level devastation is possible depending on the impact site. Experts say there is still enough time to prepare and explore deflection strategies.

Read more »

Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses Potential Threat to Earth in 2032Experts are closely monitoring an asteroid that has a small chance of impacting Earth in 2032. While the risk is currently assessed as low, NASA emphasizes that the probability of collision may fluctuate as more data becomes available.

Read more »

Asteroid 2024 YR4 Elevated to Top Risk List Due to Possible Earth ImpactAsteroid 2024 YR4, discovered in December 2022, has a 2.2% chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). While the risk is currently low, astronomers are actively tracking the asteroid and refining predictions as more data becomes available. Named 2024 YR4, the asteroid has a 'size range comparable to that of a large building,' according to Dr. Paul Chodas, manager for the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The risk assessment has increased from a chance of 1.2% over the last week due to new observations.

Read more »

Asteroid 2024 YR4: Risk of Earth Impact Increases SlightlyA recently discovered asteroid, 2024 YR4, now has a 2.2% chance of hitting Earth on December 22, 2032, according to the European Space Agency. While the risk assessment has increased, astronomers remain optimistic that it will be a flyby, not an impact.

Read more »

Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has Slightly Increased Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032A recently discovered asteroid named 2024 YR4 has a 2.2% chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032, according to the European Space Agency. This risk assessment, up from 1.2% last week, is based on new observations. Astronomers expect the percentage to fluctuate as more data becomes available. The ESA emphasizes that the likelihood of a collision is likely to be minimized as they gather more precise information about the asteroid's trajectory.

Read more »