New research rules out natural causes for asteroid 1998 KY26 speeding up. Harvard Professor Avi Loeb theorizes the object is actually Phobos 1, a lost Soviet probe from 1988.

A mysterious celestial body known as 1998 KY26 is accelerating in a manner that defies current astronomical explanations, prompting scientists to reconsider its true nature. A recent study led by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology has determined that the gravitational pull of the sun and planets is insufficient to account for this increased velocity.

Natural Causes Ruled Out for Asteroid Speed Up

The core finding of the study, published in the journal Icarus , eliminates the possibility that the acceleration is driven by natural geological processes. Aerospace engineers Korbin Hansen and Masatoshi Hirabayashi analyzed data spanning twenty-five years and concluded that sublimating ice cannot be the culprit. They calculated that 1998 KY26 is too warm to retain water ice, with temperatures averaging between -53°F and -78°F, well above the -198°F required for ice stability in the vacuum of space.

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This evidence effectively disproves the "dark comet" theory, which suggested that hidden ice inside the asteroid was turning into gas and providing a gentle thrust. The researchers stated that the object is likely a dehydrated asteroid, yet this classification fails to explain the persistent and unexplained uptick in speed observed in its trajectory over decades.

Harvard Professor Links Object to Lost Soviet Probe

With natural explanations discarded, Harvard Professor Avi Loeb has proposed a radical alternative: the object is actually Phobos 1 , a spacecraft launched by the former Soviet Union in 1988 that vanished during its mission to Mars. Loeb, along with co-authors Adam Hibberd and Adam Crowl , argues in an arXiv study that the object's size, rapid spin, and high shininess are consistent with a man-made vehicle rather than a natural rock.

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Loeb suggests that the acceleration is caused by solar radiation pressure pushing against the shiny metal surfaces and solar panels of the lost probe. A simple three-dimensional model of Phobos 1 matched the brightness changes, or light curves, detected by telescopes on Earth, supporting the claim that the orbits of 1998 KY26 and the missing spacecraft are identical.

Physical Characteristics and Orbital Trajectory Details

The object in question is approximately 36 feet in length, comparable to the size of a school bus, and rotates once every 5.35 minutes. This spin rate is extremely fast for a space rock of its size. Currently, 1998 KY26 is located about 189 million miles from Earth, but its orbit will bring it within 32 million miles of our planet in 2028.

Furthermore, the European Space Agency has noted that the object's trajectory will take it even closer in 2039, coming within 10 million miles of Earth. These specific orbital milestones provide critical windows for observation and potential interception by future spacecraft missions designed to study near-Earth objects.

Hayabusa2 Probe Intercept and Future Implications

In 2031, Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft will attempt to intercept 1998 KY26 using its remaining fuel, marking the first time a spacecraft will contact such a small object. Hayabusa2 previously visited the asteroid Ryugu , collecting and returning samples to Earth in 2020. Professor Loeb predicts that the cameras on the probe will reveal the label "Made in the U.S.S.R." rather than geological features.

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The upcoming mission represents a significant opportunity to resolve the mystery surrounding the accelerating object. If confirmed as Phobos 1 , the discovery would rewrite the history of space exploration and demonstrate how solar radiation pressure can alter the course of man-made debris over several decades. The scientific community now awaits the 2031 intercept to verify these extraordinary claims.