ASTER Plunges 32% as CEO Probes Price Swings

ASTER plunged more than 32% in minutes before partially recovering, as Aster’s CEO investigated potentially malicious liquidations.

Aster’s CEO attributed the extreme volatility to highly leveraged liquidations but said the exchange remained operational. Aster CEO Leonard Leung says the team is investigating a sharp swing in its ASTER token after a volatile trading session that sent the price above $0.71 before crashing back to $0.48 in just over 15 minutes.

Leung attributed the volatility to liquidations of highly leveraged positions, which he said were “likely malicious,” although the team was still investigating the incident. Leung also said Aster’s operations were functioning normally and that the episode was unrelated to ASTER market-making arrangements.

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The token later recovered to around $0.55, up 4.5% over the previous 24 hours but still roughly 22.5% below its intraday peak.about $1.29 billion in ASTER futures volume over 24 hours, up 121% from the day before, while 24-hour spot volume was $118.3 million, up 67% from the day before. Meanwhile, tracked liquidations totaled approximately $9.1 million, including $5.97 million in long positions and $3.14 million in shorts.

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ASTER is the native token of Aster, a decentralized exchange offering leveraged perpetual futures trading. The token supports governance and community rewards, while the protocol uses a portion of its revenue to buy back ASTER.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.