Association of Fundraising Professionals Honors Top San Fernando Valley Philanthropists

The Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized five individuals and organizations for their 2026 contributions to the San Fernando Valley community on November 12.

The Greater San Fernando Valley Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals honored five local leaders during its annual National Philanthropy Day celebration on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The event took place at the Porter Valley Country Club in Northridge, California, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant impacts on the community.

Janet Marinaacio, the president and chief executive officer of MEND, received the award for Outstanding Nonprofit Organization for 2026. Dr. Robert Gohstand, a professor emeritus of geography and environmental studies at California State University, Northridge (CSUN), was named the Outstanding Individual Philanthropist. Katie Tilford, director of development and communications at the Theodore Payne Foundation, was honored as the Outstanding Professional Fundraiser. Abelina Carbajal, representing the Bridge to the Future Scholars Program, accepted the award for the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Program. David Honda, founder of D.S. Honda Construction Management Inc., was recognized as the Outstanding Volunteer.

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Honorees Recognition Details

Dr. Robert Gohstand has been a dedicated figure in the academic and philanthropic sectors of the San Fernando Valley. His recognition as the 2026 Outstanding Individual Philanthropist highlights his long-standing commitment to supporting educational and environmental initiatives through his work at CSUN. The university itself played a central role in the event, with Katherine Nicolai of CSUN attending the celebration alongside other honorees and organizers.

MEND, the nonprofit organization honored by Janet Marinaacio, serves families in need within the region. Maria Jimenez, the managing director of program strategy at MEND, attended the ceremony with Marinaacio. The organization was recognized for its vital work in preserving historical archives and supporting families struggling with rising living costs in the area.

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David Honda, who runs D.S. Honda Construction Management Inc., was celebrated for his extensive volunteer work in the community. He attended the event with Pegi Matsuda of On Board LLC. Honda's recognition underscores the importance of individual volunteerism in maintaining the social fabric of the San Fernando Valley.

Katie Tilford of the Theodore Payne Foundation was honored for her professional expertise in fundraising. Her role as director of development and communications was acknowledged during the ceremony, where she was joined by Brian Lam of LA's Best and Michele Wray Khateri, CFRE, director of fundraising and strategic initiatives at Blueprint.

The Bridge to the Future Scholars Program, represented by Abelina Carbajal, received the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Program award. This program is a key component of the university's community engagement efforts, providing support and resources to students. The recognition highlights the program's success in fostering youth leadership and volunteerism.

Event Attendees and Organizers

The celebration was attended by numerous prominent figures in the local nonprofit and professional fundraising sectors. Michele Wray Khateri, CFRE, director of fundraising and strategic initiatives at Blueprint, was present throughout the event. She worked closely with other organizers to ensure the smooth execution of the awards ceremony.

Brian Lam of LA's Best also attended the ceremony, highlighting the involvement of various local organizations in the philanthropy day. His presence, along with that of Jane Postmus of Jane Barron Inc. and Mark Levinson of the Fernando Foundation, demonstrates the broad coalition of supporters for the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

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The event served as a platform to celebrate the collective efforts of these individuals and organizations. By recognizing their contributions, the Association of Fundraising Professionals aims to inspire continued philanthropy and volunteerism in the San Fernando Valley.

Impact on the Community

The recognition of these honorees reflects the strong culture of giving in the San Fernando Valley. From helping families with economic challenges to supporting educational programs, the contributions of these individuals and organizations have had a tangible impact on the community. The event also served as a reminder of the importance of collaboration between nonprofits, professionals, and volunteers.

As the community continues to face economic and social challenges, the work of these honorees remains vital. Their efforts to preserve historical archives, support students, and assist families in need contribute to a more resilient and connected community. The Association of Fundraising Professionals will continue to recognize and support such efforts in the future.

The celebration concluded with attendees expressing gratitude to the honorees for their dedication. The event reinforced the value of philanthropy and volunteerism in addressing the needs of the San Fernando Valley. It also highlighted the role of institutions like CSUN and the Theodore Payne Foundation in fostering community engagement.

Looking ahead, the Association of Fundraising Professionals plans to continue its efforts to support nonprofit organizations and professional fundraisers in the region. The recognition of the 2026 honorees sets a high standard for future recipients and encourages ongoing contributions to the community.