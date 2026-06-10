Associated Press Investigations Expose Continued Child Separations and Shifting Youth Treatment Industry Amid Rising Energy Costs and Global Headlines

An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated despite court orders, while a separate probe finds a boarding school industry increasingly targeting adopted youth. This unfolds as West Virginia residents grapple with surging electricity bills despite presidential promises, and amid other global events including a new US-Iran conflict, NBA Finals action, and cultural traditions.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them.

The investigation, spanning multiple videos shot by journalists including Moises Castillo, Rebecca Blackwell, Cody Jackson, and Manuel Valdes, uncovers ongoing family separations. Separately, another AP investigation finds that a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has shifted its focus to adopted children, who represent an estimated 25-40% of residents in such facilities. Videos by Mary Conlon, Serginho Roosblad, Austin Johnson, and Sally Ho, with animations by Marshall Ritzel, document this trend.

In economic news, President Trump had promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many residents in West Virginia now face utility costs that surpass rents and mortgages. The state's reliance on coal-fired power plants contributes to the problem, as reported by AP Video journalists Jessie Wardarski and Carolyn Kaster. In other international developments, Carney stated that a new Canadian-built bridge across the Detroit River, which Trump had threatened, will open.

Primary election live updates show Hilton advancing in California's governor race as polls close in Maine. The US announced it has begun strikes against Iran following the crash of an Army Apache helicopter off the Oman coast. In sports, Spurs' Victor Wembanyama shook off a Game 2 miss by dominating Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Marguerite Casey Foundation announced plans to give at least $50 million annually, a rare increase at a time of need.

A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. The future of a beloved dog statue named Nipper on a New York warehouse is uncertain. Scientific research suggests challenging your brain helps keep it healthy. A photographer captured a sense of unity and devotion during the Hajj at the Kaaba.

In Brazil's Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices are reshaping wildfire strategy. A government-commissioned study found drinking risks, but US guidelines did not feature its findings. Public health advice recommends accessorizing with earplugs at summer concerts to protect hearing. New York ads must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'.

A new kind of date involves making personal to-do lists a reason to gather with friends. Southern Baptists elected a new president who has decried 'drift' in the conservative denomination. In Peru's presidential runoff, Roberto Sánchez and Keiko Fujimori are in a technical dead heat. In cultural news, a group of over 130 people in Barcelona formed a human tower to welcome Pope Leo XIV, showcasing the Catalan tradition of castells





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Associated Press Child Separation Trump Administration Family Reunification Boarding Schools Adopted Children Electricity Bills West Virginia Coal Power US Strikes Iran NBA Finals Victor Wembanyama Marguerite Casey Foundation Argentina Viral Hajj Photography Indigenous Fire Al Guidelines Hearing Protection AI Performers Southern Baptists Peru Election Castells Pope Leo XIV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Middle East Escalation: Israel-Iran Conflict and U.S. investigations on Child Separation and Energy CostsThe news covers the severe escalation between Israel and Iran with missile exchanges over Jerusalem, threatening regional war. It also includes AP investigations revealing re-separation of migrant children despite court orders and a boarding school business targeting adopted kids, along with rising electricity bills in West Virginia contrary to Trump's promises.

Read more »

Startling new figures expose little thought of weak point in California’s housing crisisSince May of 2022, California’s delistings have climbed from 3.6% to a record 6.3% in May 2026, suggesting homeowners are increasingly pulling out of the market rather than transacting amid e…

Read more »

LA Mayoral Race Heads to November Runoff, Politicians Face Scandals and InvestigationsThe Los Angeles mayoral race is heading to a November runoff as Karen Bass faces challenges. Meanwhile, politicians such as Graham Platner and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are facing scandals and investigations.

Read more »

Multiple Investigations Reveal Systemic Issues; Sports, Tech, and Cultural Stories Also Make HeadlinesA comprehensive roundup of significant news: a Texas murder conviction tied to a school fight, AP investigations on family separations and youth treatment facilities, economic challenges including rising utility costs and airline fuel expenses, sports highlights, viral cultural trends, and new product launches.

Read more »