Associate of Manchester Synagogue Attacker Pleads Guilty to Aiding Terrorist Reconnaissance

Mohammad Asim Bashir, 31, admitted driving Jihad al-Shamie to the UK Defence Academy for hostile reconnaissance two months before the fatal vehicle and knife attack on Heaton Park Synagogue. Bashir faces sentencing in July.

An associate of the Manchester synagogue attacker pleaded guilty on Monday to driving the terrorist on a reconnaissance trip to the UK Defence Academy, two months before he carried out a deadly vehicle and knife attack outside a synagogue.

Mohammad Asim Bashir, 31, a delivery driver from Cheetham Hill, Manchester, faces sentencing in July after admitting to driving Jihad al-Shamie to the area of the Defence Academy in Oxfordshire on August 14 last year. The pair spent 13 minutes there before returning to Manchester on a ten-hour round trip, despite Bashir being uninsured to drive the car.

Bashir, a dual British and Pakistan citizen, appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit and a large beard, speaking only to enter his plea. Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC informed the court that the charges had been amended to include an intention to commit an act of terrorism or assist al-Shamie. Jihad al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, launched a premeditated attack on October 2 last year.

At 9.30am, he drove his black Kia Picanto into a security guard outside Heaton Park Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, then stabbed and killed 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz. Al-Shamie, wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot dead by armed police as worshippers barricaded themselves inside the synagogue. A stray bullet also killed 53-year-old Adrian Daulby, who was among those preventing the attacker from entering.

Earlier hearings revealed that Bashir drove al-Shamie to the UK Defence Academy for hostile reconnaissance with a view to carrying out a terrorist attack similar to the one that occurred seven weeks later. Prosecutor Sally-Anne Russell described Bashir as holding an extreme Islamic ideology, believing violence in that cause is justified and obligatory, and being involved in attempts to radicalise others, including al-Shamie. The two men became friends two years before the attack when they met at a mosque.

Evidence showed that both shared an Islamic extremist mindset and considered going to Syria to commit acts of terrorism. Al-Shamie created a WhatsApp group called 'Aspiring to the Ranks of the Elite' on September 7 2024, which included twelve participants. Bashir shared three videos of Anwar al-Awlaki, an al-Qaeda ideologue, encouraging those in the West to stop making excuses and carry out acts of terrorism.

Between November 2024 and January 2025, the pair exchanged voice notes discussing their wish to go to Syria to cause serious damage and fight for the mujahideen. Al-Shamie expressed being fed up with life and Manchester. On November 18 2024, they discussed setting up a gym to get strong and be 'war ready,' with Bashir saying he would call out the biggest Jews to scrap.

Al-Shamie made Google searches such as 'worst Islamic terrorist attacks UK' and 'reconnaissance' in the days leading up to the drive to the Defence Academy. Bashir also faced three charges of disseminating terrorist publications, including lectures by al-Awlaki, which are expected to lie on file. He will be sentenced in July





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Manchester Synagogue Attack Terrorist Reconnaissance Mohammad Asim Bashir Jihad Al-Shamie Radicalization

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Manchester Synagogue Attack Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Terrorist ReconnaissanceA court has heard how Mohammad Asim Bashir aided the Manchester synagogue terrorist by driving him on a reconnaissance trip to the UK Defence Academy two months prior to the fatal attack, sharing extremist content, and attempting to radicalize him, with sentencing set for July.

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