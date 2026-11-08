Assistant teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting child at daycare

Sydney Forbes, a 21-year-old assistant teacher at Tutor Time in Massapequa, was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a 3-year-old student on October 5. She faces charges of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, with an arraignment scheduled for November 8. Police are asking potential victims to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

Sydney Forbes, a 21-year-old assistant teacher, was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a 3-year-old student at a Tutor Time daycare in Massapequa on October 5.

Forbes is charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, with her arraignment scheduled for November 8 in Hempstead. Authorities are urging anyone who suspects their child may have been a victim of a similar incident to anonymously contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers. A 21-year-old assistant teacher has been arrested after allegedly physically assaulting a 3-year-old student at a Massapequa daycare center last month.

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Sydney Forbes was working as an assistant teacher at Tutor Time at 100 Grand Avenue when the incident occurred last month, on October 5. Forbes is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. What we don't know: Police have yet to release further details about the assault, including if the child sustained any injuries.

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As the investigation continues, detectives are urging anyone who suspects they or their child may have been a victim of a similar incident to come forward.