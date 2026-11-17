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Penn Yan, N.Y. — An assistant manager at a Yates County business faces charges after she choked two fellow employees while working, according to the Penn Yan Police Department.

Rebecca Rossman, 46, grabbed one employee by the neck and applied pressure with both hands Sept. 7 after the employee didn't listen to her, according to police, before she turned and choked another employee. Police said Rossman was arrested Tuesday, charged with two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and four counts of harassment. She is due in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date to answer the charges.

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A driver faces charges after he ran over and killed another man on the city's north side, dragging the victim nearly two blocks before getting out and running from the scene, according to the Rochester Police Department. Brothers convicted of murdering Irondequoit family of four get life without paroleDaughter questions care before father’s death at Irondequoit nursing facility Jasmine Brown is still searching for answers about her father's death at Cirrus Manor Residential Center on Culver Road in Irondequoit.