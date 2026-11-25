Inquest reveals Joshua Henry Miles Davies died after falling 200ft in Villaroger, France, while attempting to retrieve his mobile phone from a rocky slope.

Joshua Henry Miles Davies, a 25-year-old asset manager from Putney, London, died on December 18, 2025, after falling approximately 200 feet from a ski slope in the French Alps. The fatal incident occurred in the resort of Villaroger, located in the Savoie department of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in south-eastern France. An inquest at the Inner West London Coroner's Court revealed that Davies slipped while attempting to retrieve his mobile phone from a steep, unmarked area.

Fall Details and Medical Findings

Assistant coroner Jean Harkin stated that Davies died from injuries sustained during the fall, which rendered him unconscious and were ultimately unsurvivable. The accident took place when Davies and his friend William, also an experienced skier, were skiing off-piste and encountered difficulty. In an attempt to call for help, Davies removed his skis and tried to edge down the slope on his backside, a terrain described as a couloir corridor with little snow, being rocky and jagged. Post-mortem evidence confirmed there were no drugs or alcohol in his system that contributed to the death.

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Emergency Response and Court Testimony

Emergency services were alerted by a local resident who noticed Davies in difficulty and immediately contacted authorities. Despite the rapid arrival of first responders, Davies was pronounced dead at the scene. Police investigations found no evidence of third-party involvement, leading Assistant Coroner Harkin to return a conclusion of accidental death. She expressed severe condolences to the family and highlighted Davies' character, noting his natural curiosity for markets and his value as a colleague at the asset management firm Ruffer.

Family Tribute and Community Impact

During the proceedings, the coroner read a heartfelt tribute from Davies' family, describing him as an incredible young man who loved bringing people together through sports, music, and cooking. His family emphasized his kindness and his ability to connect with friends and colleagues alike. The tribute highlighted his passion for running and his talent for the piano, underscoring a life filled with diverse interests and a relentless positivity that touched everyone he knew.

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Foundation and Memorial Plans

In memory of Joshua Henry Miles Davies, his family has established the Josh Davies Foundation, which aims to nurture young people with determination and perseverance. The charity's website states that it seeks to combine discipline, positivity, and empathy to create opportunities and inspire others to achieve previously unimagined goals. The foundation intends to build a lasting legacy that positively impacts lives for years to come, honoring Davies' belief in taking advantage of every opportunity with rigor and discipline.

Resort Context and Safety Awareness

Villaroger, situated at 1,200 meters, is the lowest of the mountainside villages in Les Arcs and is known as a quieter resort popular with British skiers and snowboarders. The resort features no nightclubs and only a few restaurants, offering a tranquil environment. Skiing conditions in early season are often riskier due to harder, thinner snow, which increases the difficulty of off-piste navigation. The tragedy underscores the inherent dangers of venturing off marked trails in such terrain, particularly when distractions like mobile devices are involved.