Michael Fassbender's 2016 film Assassin's Creed arrives on Paramount+ on December 1. The sci-fi action movie returns to streaming after a decade.

Michael Fassbender's 2016 sci-fi action film Assassin's Creed is returning to a major streaming platform nearly ten years after its initial theatrical release. The movie will officially begin streaming on Paramount+ starting on Tuesday, December 1. This move marks a significant shift for the film, which struggled both critically and financially during its original debut under 20th Century Fox.

Streaming Debut on Paramount+ December 1

Fassbender played a death-row inmate who uncovers his lineage as a descendant of an ancient order of Assassins in the 2016 adaptation based on the bestselling video game franchise by UBIsoft. The film was previously unavailable on major subscription services for several years, but it found an unexpected second life in the streaming era. In March 2025, the title claimed the number one spot on HBO Max's top ten movies chart, outperforming popular titles such as Men in Black, White Chicks, and Flow. This delayed popularity prompted the move to Paramount+, where audiences can now access the film starting December 1.

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Financial Struggles and Critical Reception

The original theatrical run of Assassin's Creed was marked by underperformance at the box office and negative feedback from critics. The film grossed approximately $240 million worldwide against a production budget of $125 million, falling short of studio expectations. Critics and general audiences felt the live-action adaptation failed to capture the true essence of the popular video games. Despite these challenges, the movie eventually found success on streaming platforms years after its release, demonstrating a shift in how audiences engage with cinematic adaptations of video game properties.

Plot Details and Key Cast Members

In the 2016 adaptation, a mysterious corporation brings Callum Lynch, played by Fassbender, to an advanced facility. There, he is forced to unlock his ancestor's memories to locate the position of an ancient artifact. The painful procedure reveals secrets of his heritage and allows Callum to adopt the lethal skills of his ancestor, Aguilar de Nerha, in the real world. Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel directed the movie, which was written by Michael Lesslie, Adam Cooper, and Bill Collage. The ensemble cast also included Marion Cotillard as Dr. Sofia Rikkin, Jeremy Irons as Alan Rikkin, Charlotte Rampling as Ellen Kaye, Brendan Gleeson as Joseph Lynch, and Callum Turner as Nathan.

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Rotten Tomatoes Scores and Cast Performances

Although the film was widely panned upon release, reviews mostly praised Fassbender's physical performance and commanding presence as one of its few highlights. The adaptation currently holds a critic rating of 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score is slightly higher at 42%. The film is categorized as an action-adventure sci-fi movie with a runtime of 116 minutes and is rated PG-13. Producers behind the project include Arnon Milchan, Conor McCaughan, Frank Marshall, Gerard Guillemot, Jean-Julien Baronnet, Michael Fassbender, and Patrick Crowley.

Upcoming Netflix Series and Future Plans

Following the 2016 movie, Netflix is reviving the Assassin's Creed franchise with a live-action TV adaptation. Unlike the film, the upcoming Netflix show will be a high-octane historical thriller set in 64 AD Ancient Rome. The story introduces two mysterious, opposing factions in a secret war that will determine mankind's future, featuring characters in pivotal historical events. The series stars Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, Zachary Hart, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhaan Rizwan, Claes Bang, and Noomi Rapace. Production on the Netflix series has already wrapped, but the streamer has yet to announce its target release date. While waiting for the new live-action adaptation, audiences can rewatch Fassbender's version on Paramount+ when it arrives on December 1.