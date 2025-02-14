Assassin's Creed Shadows: Not Steam Deck Certified at Launch

Despite running on a Steam Deck with Denuvo DRM, Assassin's Creed Shadows will not launch with Steam Deck certification due to its minimum specs exceeding those of the handheld. Ubisoft's Technology Director stated the game won't meet Steam Deck minimum requirements, leaving handheld fans disappointed.

For PC gamers, there's a lot of positive news surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows, including the fact that Ubisoft is ditching exclusivity with Epic Games and launching Day 1 on Steam. But sadly, despite the game being capable of running on a Steam Deck (though it's worth mentioning AC Shadows will include Denuvo DRM ), the bad news comes directly from Pierre F, Technology Director on Assassin's Creed Shadows.

He answered a fan's question in a recently published Ubisoft forum where they answered more than a dozen technical questions about Assassin's Creed Shadows on PC, including this one: 'Will the game be Steam Deck certified at launch?'. The game will not be compatible with Steam Deck, due to the fact it is below our minimum specs for PC. The bare minimum specs required for PC to achieve 30FPS at 1080p are an Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB GPU/AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU, and an Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. Every component on that list is about 6 years old, with the Nvidia GTX 1070 being more than 8 years old. So it's more than a little disheartening that some general level of handheld optimization couldn't be achieved by Ubisoft – especially given the increasing popularity of the Steam Deck. However, some other games have managed to achieve Steam Deck compatibility even if they don't meet Valve's minimum specifications. For example, Baldur's Gate 3, despite having PC requirements that are significantly higher, still runs at a mostly stable 30FPS on Steam Deck and achieved Valve’s coveted “Verified” badge. Here’s Where Trump’s Government Layoffs Are Happening—As 200,000 Recent Hires Could Be Affected Here Are All The Major Lawsuits Against Trump And Musk: Judge Orders Temporary Restoration Of Foreign Aid Funding Then again, the company experienced mass layoffs in 2024, and with AC Shadows already being delayed twice, the teams might simply be stretched to their limits. But Ubisoft’s carefully phrased reply leads me to believe there’s an outside chance it will work on optimizing for handhelds like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and the like post-launch. Beyond that, we could even see some wizardry from the likes of Valve or GloriousEggroll (the developer behind Proton-GE). I’ll definitely keep an eye on it. I’m curious to see if Assassin’s Creed Shadows ends up playable on systems more powerful than Steam Deck, like the Legion Go and ROG Ally X. Perhaps even the MSI Claw AI 8+, since Intel is Ubisoft's technology partner on this launch, and the latest MSI handheld sports Lunar Lake. We’ll find out when the game launches on March 20, 2025.





ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ASSASSINS CREED SHADOWS STEAM DECK PC GAMING UBISOFT DRM

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Assassin's Creed Rogue Gets Unexpected Steam Achievements UpdateUbisoft surprised fans by adding Steam achievements to the 2014 Assassin's Creed Rogue, even retroactively awarding them to players who already completed the game. This update marks a unique addition to the 11-year-old title, offering a new layer of engagement for players revisiting the Templar-focused story.

Read more »

Assassin's Creed: Mirage - A Return to StealthAssassin's Creed: Mirage is set to launch on March 20th after several delays, and early impressions suggest it's a return to form for the franchise, emphasizing stealth gameplay and offering a fresh take with its two distinct protagonists.

Read more »

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Already Feels Like a Return to Form for the Sneaky, Stabby FranchiseUbisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows still has some awkward parkour, but it is a beautiful and interesting stealth game, for at least one of the protagonists.

Read more »

Assassin's Creed: Mirage Offers a Fresh Take on the FranchiseAssassin's Creed: Mirage is poised to be a significant entry for the franchise, introducing a new hub system, Animus Hub, that ties together future games and revisits past stories. Set in 16th-century Japan, the game features a unique dual protagonist system, allowing players to switch between Yasuke, a powerful samurai, and Naoe, a skilled assassin. The gameplay promises a blend of stealth, parkour, and combat, with new mechanics like extinguishing light sources for cover and utilizing the classic hidden blade.

Read more »

Assassin's Creed Shadows: A Balancing Act of Stealth and ActionAssassin's Creed Shadows blends classic stealth gameplay with modern action elements through its dual protagonists, Naoe Fujibayashi, a nimble shinobi, and Yasuke, a powerful samurai. This unique approach offers players a choice between tactical maneuvers and head-on confrontations, creating a dynamic and engaging experience.

Read more »

Assassin's Creed Shadows Devs Address Delays and RefinementsThe developers of Assassin's Creed Shadows have addressed the recent delay of the game, pushing its release to 2025. While fans were initially disappointed, the team emphasizes that the extra development time has been crucial in refining and balancing various aspects of the game, particularly combat, progression, and parkour.

Read more »