Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Rebellion shuts down January 12. The mobile title faces closure following the shuttering of Ubisoft Halifax. Existing players receive credits.

The Assassin's Creed franchise is currently navigating a complex period of expansion and contraction. While the series prepares for new releases like Assassin's Creed Shadows and rumored projects such as Assassin's Creed Hexe, a specific mobile title faces immediate termination. Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Assassin's Creed Rebellion will be permanently shut down on January 12.

Immediate Closure Of Mobile Title

Assassin's Creed Rebellion was released in 2018 as one of the first Assassin's Creed titles developed specifically for mobile platforms. The game offered a single-player experience set during the Reconquista in Spain. Players managed a fortress and controlled various assassins from series history. Despite positive reception, the game struggled to find a wide audience after its release.

Also read Legacy of the Brotherhood TTRPG Launches for Assassin's Creed Fans

Studio Shuttering And Union Tensions

The closure of the game is directly linked to the shutdown of its developer, Ubisoft Halifax. This studio was recently closed mere weeks after its workforce successfully unionized. Ubisoft has publicly denied that the unionization effort influenced the decision to close the facility. The studio will cease all operations, leading to the immediate end of support for Rebellion. The game has already been removed from all digital storefronts.

Server Shutdown And Access Loss

Assassin's Creed Rebellion does not feature an official offline mode. Consequently, the game will become completely unplayable on January 12 when the servers are taken offline. A Ubisoft employee previously indicated in February 2026 that live operations would continue. These plans have since been reversed, and the company has officially announced the termination of all services. Players who recently purchased in-app items are eligible for refunds.

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Compensation For Remaining Players

Existing users of Assassin's Creed Rebellion have been granted one million Helix Credits. This compensation is intended to provide access to the entire game before the final shutdown date. The credits serve as a final gift to loyal players before the servers go dark. This gesture offers a brief period of unrestricted gameplay before the permanent closure.

Future Of The Assassin's Creed Brand

The cancellation of Rebellion contrasts with the broader expansion of the Assassin's Creed universe. The franchise includes numerous titles ranging from Assassin's Creed Valhalla to the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows. The studio also created films and television shows featuring actors such as Michael Fassbender. The loss of Rebellion highlights the risks involved in maintaining older mobile titles within a rapidly changing industry landscape.