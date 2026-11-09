Assassin's Creed Hexe Delayed and New Titles Revealed in Leaks

Ubisoft faces delays for the mainline Assassin's Creed Hexe due to executive departures. Leaks reveal new mobile and Rome settings for upcoming titles.

Ubisoft Entertainment has encountered significant scheduling disruptions within its flagship Assassin's Creed franchise, according to data extracted from the developer's internal backend systems. The primary mainline entry, titled Assassin's Creed Hexe, is currently projected to face release delays. These setbacks stem directly from the departure of key leadership, specifically the exit of Vice President and Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté in 2025. Industry analysts now estimate that the launch of this highly anticipated title may shift from the previously rumored 2027 window to no earlier than 2028.

Development Status of Hexe and Leadership Changes

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Hexe is indeed the next major entry in the long-running series. However, the internal documents obtained by the reporting outlet Insider Gaming indicate that the project has experienced unexpected production hurdles. The core of these issues appears linked to the organizational vacuum created by Marc-Alexis Côté's resignation from his executive role. His departure has apparently rippled through the development pipeline, necessitating a reassessment of the game's timeline. While Ubisoft has not officially ratified the specific year of 2027 or 2028, the internal tracking systems suggest a substantial slowdown in the finalization phase of the game. This potential postponement highlights the complex dependency of large-scale AAA development on stable executive leadership and consistent creative direction.

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Upcoming Titles Codenamed Mars and Pocket

Beyond the delayed Hexe project, the leaked backend data reveals that Ubisoft is simultaneously managing the development of two additional Assassin's Creed titles. These projects are currently operating under the working codenames Mars and Pocket, each targeting distinct historical eras and platforms. The title associated with the codename Mars is reportedly designed to immerse players in Ancient Rome. Meanwhile, the Pocket project is being developed as a mobile-exclusive game set in the historic city of Jerusalem. This expansion into the mobile sector marks a strategic diversification for the franchise, which has traditionally focused on console and PC experiences. The concurrent development of these three distinct projects demonstrates Ubisoft's ambition to maintain a high output frequency for the brand despite internal challenges.

Historical Settings and Fan Expectations

The return to Ancient Rome and Jerusalem would satisfy long-standing fan requests for specific historical periods that have been underutilized in recent years. Although previous entries such as Assassin's Creed and Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood touched upon Rome and the Holy Land, a dedicated focus on Ancient Rome during its imperial peak remains a significant gap in the series' recent history. The Brotherhood title was set in 1499, placing it firmly in the Renaissance era rather than the ancient period. The codename Mars suggests a deeper exploration of the Roman Empire's earlier, more militaristic expansions. Similarly, a mobile game set in Jerusalem would revisit the location from the original 2007 launch. This return to the Third Crusade era, specifically beginning in 1191, offers an opportunity to showcase advanced graphical capabilities on mobile devices. Players have expressed a strong desire for more detailed depictions of the Levant and ancient Mediterranean civilizations.

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Market Impact and External Crossovers

The potential release of a Rome-set game in the near future coincides with other major entertainment projects targeting the same historical period. A Netflix series is scheduled to premiere, focusing on the year 64 AD during the reign of Emperor Nero. While there is no official confirmation of a crossover between the video game and the television series, the temporal proximity of these releases has sparked speculation among fans. The alignment of these media properties could create a synergistic marketing opportunity for Ubisoft and its partners. However, such collaborations remain unverified and speculative at this time. The primary focus for developers remains the stabilization of the Hexe production schedule and the successful launch of the Mars and Pocket titles. The franchise continues to rely on its extensive library of fourteen mainline entries and seventeen spin-offs to maintain its cultural relevance.

Franchise Legacy and Future Outlook

Since its debut in 2007, the Assassin's Creed series has evolved into one of the most successful franchises in video game history. Spanning nearly two decades, the brand has utilized technologies such as AnvilNext, Havok, and Scimitar to enhance its open-world stealth action mechanics. The upcoming developments, whether delayed or not, underscore the immense scale of production required to maintain quality across multiple timelines. The reliance on leaked backend information introduces uncertainty, as Ubisoft retains the right to alter or cancel projects without public announcement. Nevertheless, the exposure of the Mars, Pocket, and Hexe pipelines provides valuable insight into the studio's strategic planning. Fans will likely await official communications regarding the precise release windows for these ambitious historical adventures.