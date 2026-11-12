Aspyn Pistorius Reveals Details on Divorce From Parker and New Throuple

Aspyn Pistorius discusses her 2024 divorce from Parker, the arrival of third daughter Elle, and her polyamorous relationship with Billy and Bri ahead of a 2026 Hulu show.

Aspyn Pistorius is opening up about her personal life, confirming the end of her marriage to Parker Pistorius and detailing her new polyamorous relationship with Billy and Bri. The couple separated in 2024 after nearly nine years of marriage and welcomed three children together during their union.

Aspyn Pistorius Divorce Timeline and Privacy

Aspyn Pistorius filed for divorce from Parker Pistorius in 2024, ending a marriage that began in October 2015. The separation coincided with the birth of their third child, a daughter named Elle, in 2024. Aspyn Pistorius previously noted that the timing of the legal proceedings was influenced by intense media scrutiny.

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She revealed that she had not publicly discussed the separation initially because she was navigating a difficult period involving premature birth and NICU care for her baby. Despite her desire for privacy, online speculation and reported records forced the story into the public eye.

Hulu Reality Show and Children's Privacy

Aspyn Pistorius has confirmed she will appear in a new Hulu reality series premiering in November 2026. The show will focus on her life but will strictly exclude her children from visual coverage to protect their anonymity.

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Aspyn Pistorius stated she will not share her children's faces on social media or television. She may blur their faces or show only the back of their heads if they are present during filming, ensuring their identities remain concealed from the public.

Billy and Bri Polyamorous Relationship Dynamics

Following her divorce from Parker Pistorius, Aspyn Pistorius initially stated she was not interested in dating men. Her perspective shifted after meeting Billy, a partner in a polyamorous relationship with Bri.

The arrangement did not begin as a search for a third person. Billy and Bri already maintained an open relationship that allowed them to explore their sexuality before Aspyn Pistorius entered their lives. Aspyn Pistorius has described Billy as a pivotal figure who changed her life and outlook on relationships.

Family Growth and Future Plans

The expansion of the family continues with the addition of Elle, who joined the family in 2024. Aspyn Pistorius celebrated her arrival with a public message, emphasizing the joy she brought to the household.

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The upcoming Hulu series will document these life changes, offering a platform for Aspyn Pistorius to share her experiences while maintaining strict boundaries regarding her children's privacy. The premiere in November 2026 marks her first major televised appearance since the split from Parker Pistorius.