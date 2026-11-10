Aspyn Ovard Reveals Throuple Dynamics on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Aspyn Ovard discusses her new relationship with Bri and Billy Davis on the upcoming Orange County premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Aspyn Ovard is stepping into the spotlight with a new personal dynamic featured in the upcoming Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. In an exclusive preview clip for the Thursday premiere, the YouTube star introduces her romantic partners, Bri and Billy Davis, to the audience for the first time on small screen. This segment provides viewers with a direct look into Ovard's life following her recent divorce and her journey toward a non-traditional relationship structure.

Ovard Opens Up After 2024 Divorce

The core details of this arrangement began taking shape after Ovard finalized her divorce from Parker Ferris in 2024. Ovard stated clearly that she wanted to date a woman during this period of her life. She noted that the divorce process gave her significant perspective on life and what truly matters to her. This shift in focus led her to meet Bri Davis on Instagram approximately a year and a half ago.

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The initial connection between Ovard and Bri did not start as a traditional romantic pursuit. Ovard explained in a confessional that their relationship began when Bri asked her to be friends with benefits. Ovard admitted that being in a throuple was something she had never pictured herself doing before. Despite her initial hesitation, the dynamic evolved as the three individuals spent more time together.

Bri and Billy Davis Share Relationship History

Bri and Billy Davis have a long-standing history that predates their involvement with Ovard. The couple first met in middle school and did not begin dating until they were fifteen and sixteen years old, respectively. They eventually tied the knot when Bri was twenty-one and Billy was twenty-two. Their journey together has involved significant changes, including a relocation from New Jersey to California.

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At some point during their marriage, Bri expressed a desire to explore her sexuality. After having numerous conversations, the couple decided to open their relationship to other partners. Bri revealed on TikTok that they did not originally plan to form an actual romantic relationship with anyone else. However, she described her connection with Ovard as something they just kind of fell into after opening their dynamic to others.

Throuple Dynamics and Public Perception

The unique nature of their arrangement has drawn public attention and commentary. Bri addressed these observations by clarifying the terminology they use for their bond. She noted that while people might say she is dating a married couple, she does not view it that way in her own mind. Instead, she refers to the group as partners, emphasizing that none of them feel like they are dating in the traditional sense.

Ovard also shared her experience of connecting with Billy Davis, despite her initial stance on men. Although Ovard said she swore she would never be with a man again after her divorce, she felt an immediate click with Billy when the three of them hung out. In a candid moment captured in the clip, Ovard planted a kiss on Billy after sharing moments with Bri, illustrating the comfort and spontaneity within their group.

What Comes Next for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County on Hulu marks the official debut of this relationship to a broader television audience. The episode promises to explore the complexities and realities of non-monogamous relationships within the Mormon community. Viewers can expect to see how Ovard, Bri, and Billy navigate their lives together while maintaining their individual identities and careers.

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This storyline adds a new layer of diversity to the reality television genre, showcasing relationships that defy conventional norms. The series continues to build on its previous seasons by introducing new faces and complex personal narratives. As the show progresses, the focus will likely remain on how these individuals balance their personal lives with their public profiles and community expectations. The upcoming episodes will provide further insights into the daily lives and challenges faced by Ovard and her partners.