Aspyn Ovard Reveals 10-Year Secret Behind Parker Ferris Breakup in Mormon Wives Premiere

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County star Aspyn Ovard shared the decade-long secret that led to her divorce from Parker Ferris on the show’s premiere: 'It was literally earth-shattering.'

star revealed the infamous “10-year secret” fans have long awaited to learn: the real reason behind her breakup from Ferris.

“Publicly, I'd never shared why we got divorced,” Ovard said on the Nov. 12 premiere of the first season of the Hulu series. “When Parker and I were getting married, we were definitely—I thought, actually—we were on the same page about where we stood with drinking and smoking and things like that. ”, 2, with her ex—assumed she and Ferris both abstained from alcohol, she learned her then-husband wasn’t being truthful.

Also read Aspyn Ovard Reveals Parker Ovard's Secret Alcohol Use Caused Divorce After Daughter's Terminal Diagnosis

“My dad struggled with alcoholism, so the only version of him that I knew was some level of intoxicated,” Ovard recalled. “Whenever he would come home, and just the sound of his work boots, just like a dark cloud, over the house. ”“Finding out that Parker had been drinking behind my back for years, it was literally earth-shattering,” she continued, nodding in agreement when a producer asked if that was the big secret.

“He went through so much to hide it from me, and the fact that my husband, who was supposed to be the safest person, would do that to me. ” The 30-year-old became emotional as she shared how learning of Ferris' hidden behavior impacted her, while also revealing how the timing made the situation even more difficult.

Advertisement

As Ovard told the cameras, “For him to know what alcoholism did to my family, to find all of this out two months after my dad died from alcoholism hurt so bad. ”—whom she married in 2015 when she was just 19 years old—the same day she announced the birth of their third baby.

Following the divorce, Ovard hinted on social media that she uncovered a decade-long secret that led to the dissolution of her marriage, which led to years of speculation and theories from fans about what went wrong. And now that the truth is out there once and for all, the mom of three believes fans may be a little disappointed. ’ junket.

“But I think seeing him talk about it and then seeing me cry about it, maybe will give some perspective. ” “I’m very curious to see what people will say,” she added, “because I’ve seen some crazy theories and it’s just not that crazy of a thing. ” While time will tell how fans will react, the reality described going through that difficult time as “overwhelming” for her. That said, she’s not sure if she would do anything differently.

“I don’t know if I would handle things the same way if I could go back two years ago and talk about that all again,” Ovard admitted. “There’s no way to really navigate life when you’re just doing it all for the first time. ”, adding that the basketball player, "picks out my outfits every day. He styles me every day for the show.

It’s great.

Advertisement

"are still going strong as they prepare to welcome their third baby together. The duo, who married in 2012, also share 8-year-old twinsare rock solid after over a decade of marriage.

"This 13th year together is one that has felt full circle! " she wrote on, who wed in 2013, have been open about the highs and lows of their relationship. "Kyler and I aren’t perfect," she wrote onin October. "We’ve had arguments.

We’ve had hard seasons. We’ve had moments we wish we could take back. And we’re not afraid to admit that.

" But, she added, "Those moments aren’t our whole story. There’s also laughter, friendship, forgiveness, growth, five beautiful children, a million memories, and a love that has continued to evolve through every season of our lives. "