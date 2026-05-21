Aspiring Midwife Dies in Crash Following Police Pursuit

A 17-year-old girl has died in a tragic accident in Greater Manchester, just weeks before she was set to turn 18. Erica De Sousa Correia, a aspiring midwife, suffered critical injuries after being in a car that crashed into a tree during a police pursuit. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently awaiting further enquiries. The incident has been described as 'distressing' by the girl's family, who are requesting privacy during this time. An investigation is ongoing by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 17-year-old aspiring midwife has died in a crash following a police pursuit in Greater Manchester , weeks before her 18th birthday. Erica De Sousa Correia, 17, passed away after a car she was a passenger in came off the road and crashed into a tree.

She had suffered critical injuries and was brought to hospital, however, sadly died in the early hours of the morning after. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further enquiries.





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Greater Manchester Police Pursuit Teenager's Death Midwife Dangerous Driving

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