Realtor.com analysis reveals saving for a down payment now takes 10 years, up from 5.7 years in 2019 and significantly longer than the 1980s.

Aspiring homebuyers currently face a significantly longer timeline to save for a down payment compared to previous decades, according to a new analysis by Realtor.com. The data indicates that it now takes approximately 10.5 years for a typical household to accumulate the necessary funds for a 10% down payment on a median-priced home. This duration is more than triple the time required in the 1980s, despite mortgage rates being considerably higher during that earlier period.

Historical Affordability Comparison With 1980s

The analysis highlights a stark contrast between the current housing landscape and that of the 1980s. During that era, mortgage rates were at their highest levels, yet home prices remained far more attainable relative to household incomes. In the 1980s, the typical home cost about 3.2 times the median annual income. Today, that ratio has climbed to 4.8, reflecting a substantial shift in purchasing power. Although current mortgage rates average 7.21%, they are lower than the highs seen four decades ago. However, the reduction in borrowing costs has not offset the dramatic rise in home prices, which have increased more than fivefold. Consequently, households today possess approximately $150,000 less home buying power than their counterparts from 40 years ago.

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Realtor.com Data Shows Rising Save Time

The time required to save for a down payment has accelerated rapidly in recent years. The analysis notes that as recently as 2019, the typical household needed about 5.7 years to save for a 10% down payment. That timeline has nearly doubled in the intervening period to reach the current 10.5-year estimate. Hannah Jones, senior economist at Realtor.com, emphasized that the reality for today buyers is fundamentally different from generations past. She stated that while interest rates were significantly higher in the past, the relative cost of homes allowed buyers to save in a fraction of the time it takes now. High home prices, which are rising at a faster pace than household incomes, coupled with current mortgage rates, continue to constrain affordability for first-time purchasers.

Income Constraints And Current Economic Factors

Macroeconomic factors further complicate the savings goal for potential homeowners. Inflation remains above the Federal Reserve target, with the most recent data placing it at 3.7%. Despite this level being lower than previous peaks, it still impacts household budgets and savings capacity. The disparity between wage growth and housing costs has created a barrier that did not exist to the same degree in previous decades. The combination of elevated home prices and persistent inflation means that families must allocate a larger portion of their earnings toward debt and living expenses rather than savings. This economic pressure makes the accumulation of a substantial down payment a much more arduous financial journey for modern buyers.

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Regional Market Impact And Metro Area Struggles

The affordability crisis is not uniform across the nation but is particularly acute in major metropolitan areas. The report found that in 43 of the nation's 50 largest metro areas, the estimated monthly mortgage payment on a median-priced home would consume over 30% of median household income even after a 10% down payment. This threshold is generally considered the maximum recommended portion of income for housing costs. The situation is most severe in coastal hubs where home prices are exceptionally high. In Los Angeles, the mortgage payment on a median-priced home consumes 85.3% of median household income. San Diego follows with the second-highest burden, where payments take up 64.8% of median income. These figures illustrate the extreme difficulty of achieving homeownership in these high-demand markets.

Long Term Consequences For Housing Access

The extended timeline for saving a down payment has profound implications for wealth building and generational equity. Young adults are entering the market with significantly less financial flexibility than their parents had when they purchased their first homes. The inability to save quickly for a down payment delays the ability to build home equity, which is a primary driver of middle-class wealth. As home prices continue to outpace income growth, the barrier to entry remains high. This trend suggests that without a significant correction in home prices or a substantial increase in wages, the gap between aspirational buyers and actual homeowners will continue to widen. The current market structure favors those with existing wealth or inherited savings, limiting access for new entrants to the housing market.