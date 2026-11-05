ASOS Cyber Attack Costs Up to £8 Million and Dents Revival Momentum

ASOS reports that a recent cyber breach reduced October sales by up to £8 million, threatening its ongoing financial recovery despite CEO claims of temporary impact.

Fast fashion retailer ASOS has confirmed that a significant cyber attack reduced its sales by an estimated £4 million to £8 million. The breach forced the online fashion giant to alert customers through its mobile application just as the company hoped to prove its revival plan was working. Chief Executive Jose Antonio Ramos described the financial hit as temporary, insisting that the negative impact on group sales had dissipated by November. The attack has temporarily stalled the momentum behind ASOS's broader strategic turnaround plan.

The unauthorized intrusion into ASOS systems resulted in a drop in group sales of between two and four percent during the critical October trading period. This percentage decline translates directly to the revenue loss cited by the retailer, denting confidence just as it was hoping to win over the City. The breach compromised customer names and contact details, although the company confirmed that no payment information or passwords were stolen. Despite the immediate financial dent, ASOS leadership remains confident in the resilience of its business model and its ability to recover from the incident.

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The security incident began with a direct threat sent to ASOS's Data Protection Officer and IT department via their mobile app infrastructure. The message, titled ASOS HACKED, explicitly stated that attackers had fully compromised the Snowflake instance and demanded engagement under threat of data leakage. Jose Antonio Ramos emphasized that cybersecurity has always been a priority for the company, noting that they continue to invest heavily in protective measures. The retailer stated that authorities are still investigating the incident after an unauthorized party accessed some basic customer data.

ASOS faces a challenging operational environment as it attempts to regain market share following years of struggle. The company swung back into black for the year ending 30 August, reporting £24.4 million in profits compared to a £281.6 million loss in the previous year. Sales returned to growth for the first time in four years during the final three months of this period. However, the retailer continues to compete against ultra-cheap rivals like Shein and has undertaken drastic measures such as banning repeat offenders from its platform and selling its Lichfield warehouse to Marks & Spencer for £66 million.

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Looking ahead, ASOS projects that sales will grow by a low-single-digit range in the year to August 2027. This forecast marks a sharp contrast to the five percent fall recorded in the previous year. Jose Antonio Ramos highlighted that current successful product ranges include lace, satin, and sheer fabrics. Mark Crouch, a market analyst at trading platform Etoro, stated that ASOS is beginning to look like a fashion retailer with a future again. He noted that years of painful restructuring are producing healthier margins and returning customers, suggesting the long-awaited recovery is gaining substance.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of widespread cybercrime affecting major European retailers, including supermarkets in France and Belgium whose refrigerator systems were hacked. Mark Crouch added that the first quarterly sales growth since 2022 suggests ASOS is no longer just clearing up past mistakes but is establishing a viable path forward. Ramos expressed that his primary concern is protecting consumers and giving them confidence that ASOS remains the right place to buy. The retailer aims to use this period of stabilized growth to rebuild trust and secure its position in the competitive online fashion market.