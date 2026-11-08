Asmus Collectibles Redesigns Gandalf in Chibi Style for Lord of the Rings Series 2

Asmus Collectibles launches Series 2 featuring a chibi-style Gandalf figure based on Ian McKellen. Fans react to the redesigned wizard aesthetic while preorder details are available for the full fellowship set.

Asmus Collectibles has officially announced the release of its new Series 2 figure line, introducing a distinct chibi-style reinterpretation of the iconic wizard Gandalf from the Lord of the Rings franchise. This latest release marks a significant visual departure from the traditional cinematic appearance established by the Peter Jackson film trilogy, offering collectors a novel and stylized version of the character.

Gandalf Redesign Aesthetic and Fan Reaction

The new figurine transforms the legendary wizard into a truncated, adorable form characterized by large heads and bulging eyes, a popular trend in the chibi art style. While this design approach has been well-received for characters such as Frodo and Legolas, the specific execution for Gandalf has sparked mixed reactions among the fanbase. The figure features a prominent big beard, a bulbous nose, and beady eyes that contribute to a colder, more stern demeanor compared to the friendly wizard portrayed by Ian McKellen in the films.

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This stylistic choice gives the impression of a wizard who is perpetually prepared to scold Frodo, diverging sharply from the benevolent mentor image cemented in popular culture since the first film in 2001. Although the design may not appeal to traditionalists seeking strict adherence to the Alan Lee-inspired cinematic aesthetic, it serves as a fun and creative reinterpretation that showcases alternative artistic possibilities for the character. The figure aims to capture the essence of the wizard through exaggerated, cute proportions rather than realistic detail.

Series 2 Lineup and Character Details

The Series 2 collection expands the Asmus Collectibles range with five distinct characters, allowing fans to complete specific groupings of the fellowship and their adversaries. The available figures in this batch include Frodo, Legolas, the newly redesigned Gandalf, an Uruk-hai, and an Uruk with a crossbow. These additions join the previously released Series 1, which featured Aragorn, Arwen, Gimli, Lurtz, and a Nazgul, providing a broader palette for collectors to build their middle-earth displays.

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Each figure in the Series 2 lineup is packaged in its own dedicated box, ensuring safe storage and presentation. The set includes a stand for each character along with accompanying accessories to enhance display options. The figures are designed with 2 to 4 points of articulation, allowing collectors to pose them in various dynamic stances. This level of detail ensures that even with the stylized chibi proportions, the figures remain interactive and visually engaging on display shelves.

Pricing, Preorder Options, and Availability

Collectors can secure their copies of the Series 2 figures through the official Asmus Collectibles website, where preorder options are currently open. The full set, which includes all five characters, is priced at $120, working out to approximately $24 per individual figure. This pricing structure offers a straightforward cost for fans wishing to acquire the complete batch of redesigned characters in one transaction.

To initiate a preorder for the full set, customers are required to put down a deposit of $20 at the time of booking. The remaining balance is due later, before the items are shipped, providing flexibility in payment timing. As of the current announcement, there is no specific shipping date listed on the official website, meaning collectors must await further updates regarding the delivery timeline for these unique chibi-style figures.

Context of Lord of the Rings Merchandise Evolution

The release of this chibi line comes at a time when new Lord of the Rings projects are continuously expanding the franchise's presence in media and merchandise. While fans have recently seen Ian McKellen's Gandalf in projects like Hunt for Gollum, where the character retains his largely familiar look despite his wizened years, merchandise offers a separate avenue for visual experimentation. The Asmus Collectibles line demonstrates how the identity of factions and key characters can be altered slightly or completely for different consumer products.

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This trend of redesigning characters for niche collectibles helps keep the franchise feeling fresh for long-time fans who have grown accustomed to the consistent aesthetic established by Peter Jackson and the original trilogy. By offering novel reinterpretations, companies can attract a wider range of collectors who appreciate both the original source material and creative variations of beloved icons. The ability to pose these figures and display them with accessories adds to their value as interactive collectibles rather than static statues.

The Lord of the Rings franchise continues to generate significant interest across various media formats, including video games and television series. With titles such as The Lord of the Rings Online, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power keeping the lore alive, merchandise lines like those from Asmus Collectibles play a role in maintaining fan engagement. These figures provide a tangible connection to the world of middle-earth, allowing enthusiasts to showcase their fandom in unique and stylized ways.