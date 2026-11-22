Advice from R. Eric Thomas.

Dear Eric: I enjoy reading your column. Often, I see you suggest that the writer use “I” statements in approaching difficult situations. I sort of get it, but as a senior and as a person who has not ever engaged in therapy, I was wondering whether you could devote some column space to explaining this language.

– Always Learning Dear Always Learning: I would love nothing more! Now, I’m not a therapist so I may explain it in a different, less elegant way than a therapist would. But hopefully we get to the same destination.

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So, “I” statements are, as the name would suggest, sentences that start with “I,” like “I feel…” and “I heard…” You use them in an argument or a potentially difficult conversation to keep from escalating with phrases like “you never…” or “you always…” which focuses on blame.

“I” statements are a means of expressing what’s going on inside of you . Conflicts so often boil down to two people trying to figure out what’s on their side of the street, that is, what’s their responsibility to clean up, and what’s in the middle of the street and therefore a shared responsibility. Using “I” statements helps that process move along.

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An example I always go back to stems from a habit I find hard to break – saying “you made me feel…” I always have to remind myself that a person can say or do certain things that may or may not be kind, thoughtful, loving, or empathetic. And I can have emotional responses to what the other person says or does.

But they’re not reaching into my brain and pulling the levers like a character in the movie “Inside Out. ” Remembering this – and using “I” statements to jog my memory – helps get rid of the feeling that I’m powerless in a discussion or conflict. No one is moving me around like a chess piece.

“I” statements also help us to avoid assuming another person’s intentions and casting them in a light that they then have to fight their way out of. Saying something like, “when you comment on my clothes, I hear criticism” allows you to follow up by asking a clarifying question like “is that what you mean? ” This is going to get a very different result than saying “you always criticize me; stop it.

” In the end, it’s just about having more productive conversations by being clearer and more precise with the words we use. Emotions and our interior lives can be so vast; words fail often. This is just one attempt to reduce the fail rate and avoid conversational catastrophe. Dear Eric: I am one of three brothers born in the 1940s.

We have all lived in Southern California for many years and have assembled four-to-five times each year. In early 2019, I moved to Hawaii, returning for a visit to Los Angeles in late 2019. Over the past six years, my brothers have made minimal efforts to communicate via texts, email, or voice and have not visited me. I invited both brothers to visit in 2024.

I received no response from either of them. Money is not an issue; all brothers are well-off financially. I have always responded to any text from them. The reverse is not true .

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Six weeks ago, I suggested we talk at least weekly. I followed up with two phone calls a week apart. No return calls have been received. Now one brother is asking me to visit.

If we have such difficulty maintaining contact via smartphones, why should I believe that they will have any greater interest in communicating if we were face-to-face? What would you do? – Distant Brothers Dear Brothers: For the sake of seeing all sides, let’s look at their behavior generously. It’s possible they’re not adept at communication or expressing what they want.

It’s possible they’re not good at maintaining relationships when there’s more distance involved. It’s also possible that, despite all of this, they want to see you. This doesn’t mean that a face-to-face visit will be smooth nor that you won’t be frustrated. But you do have a track record of successful face-to-face interactions prior to your move.

So, I’d suggest you offer them a little more grace and buy the plane ticket. You clearly have a desire to connect with them and this request from your brother just barely meets that criteria. It may just be easier for them to see you in California. It’s also possible that this is what they’ve grown used to and so they’re not interested in adapting to change.

You can and should ask them about that. But don’t rob yourself of the chance to see them. There’s more to gain than lose.