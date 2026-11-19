It’s not that he’s flirting, but it’s awkward. Should I say something?

My husband and I have very good friends whose company we enjoy for many different types of get-togethers, except for one weird thing. We have both noticed that when the four of us are eating together at the table, the other fellow directs 95 percent of his eye contact toward me when he is speaking.

We were both raised to include everyone in a conversation, through words and eye contact. His wife is fair and even in her attention when speaking, so we are at a loss as to how to handle this. I’ve tried looking away or looking at my husband or his wife to bring them into the picture, but it doesn’t seem to make a difference. When he speaks, he directs his attention to me.

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My husband is naturally more reserved than I am so it may be that this fellow is responding to my more enthusiastic facial expressions. I’ve tried to be more reserved, but it doesn’t seem to make a difference. I don’t think he means to be disrespectful to my husband, nor is he flirting with me, but it feels awkward. We’ve been dear friends for decades now and we don’t want to lose this friendship.

Still, I’d like to not dread the portion of the evening when we’re all facing each other at the table. – Uneven AttentionIf you’ve already tried switching up your seating positions at dinner, then your best next step may be a nonjudgmental observation. Were this person a stranger or casual acquaintance, I might be inclined to just say drop it.

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But since he’s a longtime, dear friend he may be responsive to you saying something like “I notice that you direct your conversation to me when we’re all together. Have you noticed that? ” It’s possible that he hasn’t noticed. It’s possible that you’re a superb listener.

It’s possible that he’s inclined to want to engage you in conversation or impress you, consciously or subconsciously. Whatever the reason, or even if there’s no reason at all, making note of it without casting aspersions will draw his attention to it as well, which could be all the nudge he needs to make a slight change. A lady at my church has a terminal neuromuscular disease and cannot communicate well. Her voice is barely a whisper and unintelligible.

I cannot understand her, nor hear her responses when I try to engage her. Her husband is a wonderful man, but doesn’t seem to assist, probably out of respect for her, choosing to give her the chance to reply. She is fading away, and I won’t have an opportunity much longer. I feel so guilty about avoiding this situation, that I just smile and give her a “hand hug” when in close proximity.

I know she would love more interaction, but I don’t know how to do it. I need to be a better friend. – Sad and GuiltyIt sounds like you may be interacting at church and that might not be the best environment to engage with each other, as social hours can be loud.

Consider reaching out – perhaps through her husband – and finding out if she’d be open to a visit at home or somewhere she’s comfortable and has access to any adaptive devices she finds useful. Being a good friend might not mean having a long conversation. Instead, it might mean listening to music together, sitting in the yard, or sharing a meal. The relationship you have is going to continue to change as her health continues to change.

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This presents challenges but it also presents opportunities to find new ways to relate. Sometimes the best thing you can do for someone is simply show up. Start there.who is upset by stories told to them by family members that triggered memories of and instincts honed by a history working in protective services.

Therapists are taught techniques to redirect conversation away from the perpetual “dumping” of problems by friends and family members when you have been in that role as a professional. One technique is to state that you are not in a professional role at that moment, then leave the immediate area if the problems are continually disclosed. Just imagine a dentist always having to hear about other people’s teeth! This is a wise suggestion.

Even though the letter writer is retired, it’s probably easy for others to still see them in their professional capacity. Drawing a boundary helps. Send questions to R. Eric Thomas at eric@askingeric.com or P.O. Box 22474, Philadelphia, PA 19110.

Follow him on Instagram @oureric and sign up for his weekly newsletter at rericthomas.com.