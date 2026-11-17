“It looked so much like a pregnancy announcement that I got excited and called my sister excitedly, congratulating her on becoming an aunt.”

What are your opinions about doing adoption announcements for animals, like you would announce a baby? I got a printed card from my niece and her husband telling the world that they’d brought a cat home.

It looked so much like a pregnancy announcement that I got excited and called my sister excitedly, congratulating her on becoming an aunt. That was a very embarrassing call to disentangle and I’m annoyed. Are they being ridiculous? Here’s my hot take: being a little ridiculous is great.

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Bring some joy and whimsy into your life. Celebrate the small things. Who does it hurt for them to have cards printed up sharing their excitement? Yes, you may have felt embarrassed on the call with your sister, but you also got to talk to your sister.

What a gift to be able to communicate with loved ones. What a gift to be able to give an animal a home. What a gift to be included in someone else’s joyful experience of life. The neighborhood we live in has many feral cats, and from time to time one of them will seemingly adopt my family.

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I’m curious as to what is the proper responsibility of a homeowner in such cases. My approach so far has been to spay and neuter and get the basic shots for all such friendly creatures, to treat them for fleas and to feed them once a day. But I do not generally bring them into the home or put collars on them or confine them in any way. Rehoming them anywhere has proved difficult. I don’t coax them for affection or anything like that, we’ll just occasionally find that a new cat is sheltering under the porch, following us through the yard, climbing on our laps when we sit outdoors, et cetera. This has been going on for the 10 years we’ve lived in this house.

We gain about one or two “new” cats per year, but most cats stay for a couple of years before they disappear. In all there’s usually five to seven cats that “live” at my place, which seems like a significant number for someone who doesn’t think of herself as a “cat owner.

” The vet’s office always wants to know what a cat’s name is and how old it is and several other questions that I just don’t know the answers to. By deciding to provide basic care to these lovely creatures, am I making myself responsible for their entire well-being?

One of the most important things a human can do for a feral or “community” cat is to ensure the cat is sterilized and vaccinated, so you’re already doing the cat, the feral colony, and your community a service. In addition to what you’re doing, Trap-Neuter-Return programs have been proven to humanely control colony populations and improve and lengthen the lifespans of feral cats.

Right now, you might have what is called a managed colony — feral cats that are being provided food, shelter, and water. It’s also possible that the cats are indicating to each other that this is a place where they can consistently get food and shelter, two things they are primed to always be on the hunt for. So, while you may not be inviting these long-term visits, the word may be out.

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While it’s not impossible to domesticate a feral cat, attempting to do so could present significant problems for you and for the cats because they aren’t socialized to consistently interact with humans. So, taking more responsibility may not be advisable or possible. The cats are letting you know the level of interaction with which they’re comfortable; you’re providing medical care and intervention that will prolong their lives. That’s a healthy balance.

I have some suggestions for the person who wrote to say they can’t stop gossiping and they feel no remorse at all . 1. Think about the people you gossip about so much. Try to think of five good things about them, ways in which they demonstrate kindness, love, creativity, forgiveness. 2. Try writing down all the terrible things you believe these people have done.

If it’s on the page, could you take satisfaction in that list, and not voice it to other people? 3. Think about how someone just like you might “talk trash” about you. List five things they might say. How does that make you feel?

Dear No Gossip: Wonderful suggestions! And yes, the letter writer is capable of changing and should interrogate why they don’t want to.