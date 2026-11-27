Advice from R. Eric Thomas.

Dear Eric: I had a good friend for many years. We were members of the same 12-step program and attended the same weekly meeting.

We met for coffee before the meeting, and on weekends we occasionally left town together to shop or attend a play in the nearest big city. We had different experiences growing up, but we became friends in spite of that.

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Then her husband died at 6 a.m. It was not unexpected. I had offered to come and hang out with her, which I did, while the undertaker removed her husband’s body. After a while, I went home. Her two sisters uprooted themselves to live near her.