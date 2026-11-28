Plus: They begged me to get my wife to stop with the dollar store gifts.

I am male and am involved in a relationship of about nine months with a wonderful woman whom I love, and we are thinking of spending the rest of our lives together.

I have maintained friendships with two ex-wives and three ex-girlfriends. I have no romantic or sexual interest in any of these individuals. One of the ex-girlfriends has been a particularly true-blue friend and has always been there for me when I needed an encouraging word or companionship, and we have dined out together on multiple Thanksgivings and Christmases. I believe it would be wrong to cut her out of my life now.

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To celebrate my 70th birthday recently, my current girlfriend and two ex-girlfriends went to dinner with me. My girlfriend said that it was strange, but she was willing to do it, and we all had a good time. Given my current romance, I feel odd when I am in contact with an ex. I do not tell my girlfriend when I have been in contact with them, but I would not lie about it if asked.