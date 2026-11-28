Asking Eric: My girlfriend said it was strange that my exes joined our party
Plus: They begged me to get my wife to stop with the dollar store gifts.
I am male and am involved in a relationship of about nine months with a wonderful woman whom I love, and we are thinking of spending the rest of our lives together.
I have maintained friendships with two ex-wives and three ex-girlfriends. I have no romantic or sexual interest in any of these individuals. One of the ex-girlfriends has been a particularly true-blue friend and has always been there for me when I needed an encouraging word or companionship, and we have dined out together on multiple Thanksgivings and Christmases. I believe it would be wrong to cut her out of my life now.
To celebrate my 70th birthday recently, my current girlfriend and two ex-girlfriends went to dinner with me. My girlfriend said that it was strange, but she was willing to do it, and we all had a good time. Given my current romance, I feel odd when I am in contact with an ex. I do not tell my girlfriend when I have been in contact with them, but I would not lie about it if asked.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at mercnews
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News