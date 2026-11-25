Advice from R. Eric Thomas.

Dear Eric: I had a close high school friend who asked my husband and me on an overseas trip with them. We were excited about this, paid our money and booked flights together.

A few months later we were having supper with my friend and her husband and another couple and my friend announced casually that they had decided to move to another state and were no longer going on the trip. A couple of days later I called my friend to verify that it was our trip they were backing out of, and she said yes.

Also read Asking Eric: I wasn’t invited and the bride’s parents won’t tell me why

Apparently, they had been thinking about moving for a while but had not mentioned this to us at the time of asking to travel together. I was very hurt and upset that they had not contacted us privately to tell us of their change in plans. Before they moved, my friend asked me to go on outings and I refused each time.

Her husband contacted me to ask if I was upset about the cancellation and I told him that I was. He felt that we had no reason to be upset. I have had limited contact with my friend for the last several years, and I have the feeling that she thinks we need to apologize. To me the issue was the lack of communication about their change in plans.

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I am just curious about how others would react. – Ghosted on Vacation Dear Vacation: Their communication around this seems thoughtless at best, chaotic at worst. It would be one thing if these were tentative plans that got scuttled in a move. But you all booked together and paid the cost of overseas travel .

It’s not legally binding, but in the realm of friendship and the realm of logistics, it’s pretty set and warrants a conversation. Hearing, offhandedly, that they weren’t going shows a strange disregard for you all. When were they planning to tell you? When you got to the airport?

Generously, perhaps this can be chalked up to the haze that comes over you when you have to plan an out-of-state move. But, if they suspected you were upset, and were sure enough of it to ask you about it, they could have just as easily gone a step further and cleared the air. They don’t necessarily have to acknowledge doing something wrong. But it’s hard to get anywhere if they won’t acknowledge that you feel a certain way.

Similarly, if they think you need to apologize , then they should have a conversation with you about what went wrong and how you can all move forward together. If you want to revive the relationship, the best thing to do is to have a resetting talk. No need to rehash everything. But acknowledge that you got misaligned and that you want to put it behind you.

Dear Eric: My child wants to bring her new girlfriend home from college for their winter vacation. The girlfriend is more than welcome. The question I have is how to handle gift-opening. My child has two sets of living grandparents, nine aunts and uncles on stepmother’s side, three uncles on mom’s side, and four aunts and uncles on dad’s side.

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My child has good relationships with all of these kin, and most of them give her thoughtful Christmas presents. I plan to get a couple of gifts for the girlfriend, if she comes. We certainly don’t want our guest sitting there watching while my child opens all the family presents.

We could pack up the presents for my child to open later, so that everyone has an equal number of gifts under the tree on Christmas morning, but that creates a strange present-opening experience for my child. What is a good way to handle gifts when company comes for the holiday? – Awkward Abundance Dear Abundance: Try chatting with your child about it in advance and see what she thinks.

She may have a read on her girlfriend that will put your mind at ease or might have some ideas. This conversation could also present an opportunity for you to gently suggest that your child make her gift-opening a team activity, perhaps even handing some gifts off to the girlfriend while your child watches. It seems prudent to talk through the logistics of introducing a girlfriend to such a large family, even without the consideration of the gifts.

It may be more important, actually, to make sure that the girlfriend has a person beyond your child who can be a port in the joyful family storm. Perhaps that person is you. Perhaps the best gift to give her is a knowing look and the opportunity to come help you in the other room for a minute.