Advice from R. Eric Thomas.

Dear Eric: My husband is a very friendly person, with everyone. People love him. The thing is that he sets no boundaries when it comes to women that flirt with him.

Passing hellos seem to grow into “friendlier” exchanges, at the risk of complications with our marriage. It’s difficult to say if they have gone further. Various red flags have arisen. One woman who lives nearby flirted with him right in front of me; she was oozing.

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It was completely out of character for her, my mouth dropped open and I didn’t know what to say. Another time I ran into him when he was out walking, he was with someone, and they tried to hide it, making it even more obvious. Lots of other bits and pieces. People I barely know from our neighborhood have warned me with vague references that something was happening.