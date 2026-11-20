I don’t want to abandon her even though this relationship doesn’t work for either of us.

: I have been friends with “Jean” for more than 30 years. It was a good, supportive friendship for most of those years, and we both have much to appreciate.

But for several reasons, the friendship is no longer working for either of us and has been on the downhill slide over the last four years or so. I do not think there will be improvement due to a very negative influence over her from a near relative, on whom she is now dependent. I was trying to just draw back, gradually, and greatly limit contact, when Jean ended up getting very ill.

Also read Asking Eric: Longtime friend only talks to one half of a couple

She is now in rehab, possibly not ever going home but remaining there for several more years. I have done visits, food treats and verbal support. But with the last visit, she tried to “call me on the carpet” for past events she has only a one-sided view of and, due to her circumstances, I did not feel that engaging in that topic was appropriate, with its contentious nature.

I did not see it as conducive to her well-being and regaining what health she can. So, she had her say, and I said nothing in response. I do not want to just abandon her when she is in these circumstances, and I don’t see “ghosting” as kind, but I also do not want to continue the friendship as it is and probably will remain. What is the kindest, least harmful way to deal with this situation?

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It will be helpful for you to decide what, if any, contact feels right to you going forward and communicate, kindly, about that to Jean. It doesn’t have to come out as an ultimatum. Indeed, it will probably be useful for you to reference the “calling on the carpet” conversation by saying something like, “I heard what you said and I acknowledge it. I don’t think it’s healthy for us to rehash it, but it’s clear our friendship is different.

I still want to support you while honoring the change that we both feel. ” Then you can tell her what your plan is, whether it’s continuing to bring food or send cards, or something else. Things between the two of you are not the same. Her health and her outlook on life may also be impacting that.

Acknowledging the break may be awkward, but it clears some of the resentment from the path, which makes continuing with a modified relationship easier. I have not spoken to them about it because I don’t want to guilt them into calling me. I’d rather just have them call me because they want to. How do I do that?

They are very busy and there isn’t a date or time that would work every month. What is a reasonable expectation for contact: once a week, once a month or something else? : I want to gently encourage you to reframe the way you think about making this request. This isn’t guilting your children; this is having a conversation with them about the way your relationship works.

One of the greatest gifts we can give our loved ones is a glimpse into our heads. Even after years and years of knowing and loving someone, we still don’t quite have telepathy. And so being able to say, “this is something I’ve been thinking about” or “when you do this, it makes me feel loved” can be transformational and enlightening.

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Even asking your kids about their relationships with the phone – which are probably quite different from yours – can be a good start. It’s conscientious of you to think about their busy lives. And you may find that they don’t have the same habits around regular phone calls as you, and people from your generation do. All is not lost, if that’s the case, however.

It just means you have to meet each other in the middle and find an action that makes everyone feel loved and heard – figuratively and literally. From time to time, I prepare a column dedicated to a specific theme. I’m preparing two themes for future publication. Theme 1: Do you have what you might consider a petty grievance or a tiny problem that, despite its size, you can’t quite fix?

This isn’t a call for complaints. We’re looking for problems you actually want to solve. Theme 2: Additionally, is there something from the past, something that seems settled – for better or worse – that you want to take another look at? Again, I’m all ears.

Send them to the regular address: eric@askingeric.com. Send questions to R. Eric Thomas at eric@askingeric.com or P.O. Box 22474, Philadelphia, PA 19110. Follow him on Instagram @oureric and sign up for his weekly newsletter at rericthomas.com.