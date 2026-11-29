Asking Eric: I’m finding solace in a dangerous flirtation in the wake of my partner’s stroke
Advice from R. Eric Thomas.
Dear Eric: Eighteen months ago, my partner had a stroke. He is 69, I’m 62. Due to other medical problems he’s 100% bedridden with limited use of limbs.
We get limited help for me – Personal Support Worker three times a week for 30-minute visits. His family is no help and I’m at my wits end. Needless to say, there’s zero sexual contact. I follow a certain live cover band, and one member has shown interest, but we’re both in relationships.
I’ve definitely shown interest in him, also. We know it’s playing with fire, but our chemistry is hard to ignore. – Exhausted Dear Exhausted: I’m so sorry that your partner is experiencing this traumatic and difficult medical issue. And I’m so sorry that you’re struggling with this period.
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