Advice from R. Eric Thomas.

Dear Eric: Eighteen months ago, my partner had a stroke. He is 69, I’m 62. Due to other medical problems he’s 100% bedridden with limited use of limbs.

We get limited help for me – Personal Support Worker three times a week for 30-minute visits. His family is no help and I’m at my wits end. Needless to say, there’s zero sexual contact. I follow a certain live cover band, and one member has shown interest, but we’re both in relationships.

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I’ve definitely shown interest in him, also. We know it’s playing with fire, but our chemistry is hard to ignore. – Exhausted Dear Exhausted: I’m so sorry that your partner is experiencing this traumatic and difficult medical issue. And I’m so sorry that you’re struggling with this period.