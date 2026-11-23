Advice from R. Eric Thomas.

Dear Eric: I was recently not invited to a family wedding in the remote, rural community where my extended family and I live. This is a destination wedding for the bride and wedding party, so the fact that I live here and wasn’t invited is awkwardly obvious.

Adding to the awkwardness is that I see the bride’s parents frequently. They’re still friendly, but they haven’t said a word to me about this wedding, though they do discuss it in my presence.

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It would ease my confusion and hurt feelings if someone simply said they were sorry I wasn’t included, that the bride was being fussy, that I somehow hurt her feelings at some point in time, or anything along those lines. Let me add that a budgetary constraint doesn’t apply. I will always be related to these people, and I will continue to see them.

But I find myself growing resentful that no one has been brave, or honest, enough to discuss this situation with me. I know not to inquire, so I won’t ever ask why I wasn’t invited. But do you have any advice for how to navigate my feelings about not being included when I’m around them in the future?

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– Awkwardly Uninvited Dear Uninvited: I’m curious about why you write that you know not to inquire, as that seems to be the best solution. It’s possible it was an oversight of some kind. It’s possible they assumed you didn’t want to come. It’s possible there was a problem.

But if they’re comfortable enough to talk to you about the wedding, the door is wide open to get some clarity about your questions. Dear Eric: I’m a 43-year-old re-married widow and I host Thanksgiving dinner for around 15 to 20 family members.

I don’t usually invite my late husband’s parents, even though we have a good relationship, because I can’t host his whole extended family and I’d previously assumed that they get together with my sister-in-law and her family because she is their only remaining living child. But I found out last year that the sister-in-law didn’t host or invite them over so they basically didn’t do Thanksgiving at all.

My question is, how do I politely invite my parents-in-law while making it clear they are welcome to go to other family members without hurting my feelings and also setting a boundary that I can’t host the additional four-to-five family members from my sister-in-law as well as other aunts and uncles from that side because it’s just too many people? – More Not Necessarily the Merrier Dear More: It’s fine to be completely upfront about what you’re thinking and what you can’t do.

This isn’t rude; it’s just logistics. You might mention that you had wanted to invite them before but assumed they’d have other plans. Setting it up as an option with no strings attached is key. You can even express regret that you can’t host more people, if you have regret.

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But either way, it’s totally fine to say something like “we’d love to have you over for Thanksgiving if you don’t have other plans. We have room for two more and we would be honored to save it for you. But if you decide to dine elsewhere, just know you’re in my thoughts and I’m wishing you a happy holiday. ” Dear Eric: I just saw the letter from one of your readers about the difficulty in finding a therapist.

. I could feel the writer’s deep frustration and also found his/her experiences as “not the way this is supposed to go. ” I am a retired therapist . Having the option of so much information online is wonderful, and even having the option of seeing a therapist virtually is a great convenience.

I would however like to add that an additional resource might be getting recommendations from trusted friends, family, a physician, et cetera. Back in the “old days,” that’s where 90 percent of my referrals eventually came from – word of mouth. In spite of being of “the older generation,” I also tend to rely on the internet for much of my information and can forget to ask friends and family before AI. Just a thought.

– Word of Mouth Dear Word: Yes! There is nothing like a recommendation from a trusted human. I find that talking about what you’re looking for – from a therapist to a plumber to a realtor and more – in all kinds of conversations can produce all kinds of leads.

And the benefit of talking to a human when seeking information is that you can ask follow-up questions about their lived experience and get a clue about how your experience might match up.