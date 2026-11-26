“I was very hurt and upset that they had not contacted us privately to tell us of their change in plans.”

I had a close high school friend who asked my husband and me on an overseas trip with them. We were excited about this, paid our money and booked flights together.

A few months later we were having supper with my friend and her husband and another couple and my friend announced casually that they had decided to move to another state and were no longer going on the trip. A couple of days later I called my friend to verify that it was our trip they were backing out of, and she said yes.

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Apparently, they had been thinking about moving for a while but had not mentioned this to us at the time of asking to travel together. I was very hurt and upset that they had not contacted us privately to tell us of their change in plans. Before they moved, my friend asked me to go on outings and I refused each time.