Asking Eric: Father calls neurodivergent child hurtful names

“I’m very concerned about the mental health of both boys when they hear this unfortunate and cruel comment.”

I am a grandparent to two small boys, one of whom has been diagnosed with autism. His father often refers to him as “a monster.

” This is frequently said within earshot of one or both of the children. I’m very concerned about the mental health of both boys when they hear this unfortunate and cruel comment. I have not spoken to their father about this, as I know my input would not be taken well. Do you have any suggestions?

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It’s important to intervene as this behavior could indicate emotionally abusive conditions in the home, which would include name-calling, referring to the child as a burden, withholding affection and more. This can, of course, have a lasting and extraordinarily harmful effect on the child’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being throughout life. So, please talk to the father. And document what you’re observing.

Whether or not he’s receptive to your concerns, please talk to another responsible adult in the child’s life, another parent, a teacher, a social worker, a doctor. The first priority is the safety and well-being of the child. But it’s also important that the father is getting the kind of support and accountability that he needs to better parent a child and meet the child’s specific needs.

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If he’s referring to his child as a monster, it’s possible that he is not as motivated as he ought to be regarding his child’s therapy and accommodation. Proceed with care — if at all possible, you’ll want to avoid being shut out of the family’s life because of your opinion. I’ve worked at a bar that my friend owns for about a year now.

Everything was going fine until my friend brought on two new employees to work barback and share a bar shift. These two are also friends with my friend, but I’ve never met them. And now I think that’s for a good reason. They’re terrible employees.

They’re lazy, they don’t care about the job, they’re just there for a check. I talked to my friend about it, and he had a really strange reaction. He was kind of hostile and said that I needed to be a team player and give them a chance. He told me I should want to mentor these people to get them to be better.

One of these people is older than me! Now I suspect that my friend told the others what I said about them because they’ve been really rude to me and I saw a chat conversation where one accused me of stealing tips. I really feel like my friend is setting me up and I don’t know why. Before all of this, I liked the bar and I liked the clientele.

It was kind of the perfect gig. But now I’m finding myself dreading going to work and dealing with these people. I’m not sure what to do. I’m curious how good a friend the bar owner was prior to you working together.

It sounds like you feel a sense of betrayal, which is reasonable given the suspicion that he’s talking about you behind your back and he’s siding with people who are working against his bar’s bottom line. But some of this betrayal may be rooted in a difference between your impression of your friendship and his impression of it.

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Whether or not you’re close, it seems clear that your friend also has allegiances with these new employees, possibly closer allegiances than he has with you. This can make for an impossible work situation, if he’s going to persistently turn a blind eye to the issues that you raised about the others.

But, ultimately, if he’s not open to feedback about the running of his bar and his bottom line, then you’re probably better off just letting the chips fall where they may. Decide that these people’s behavior is basically none of your business and see if that impacts the way you feel about the job. Obviously, you have to work together on a shift, and their laziness is going to impact you.

But if the job is good otherwise, it may be worth steering around the drama. If not, you may want to find another “Cheers. ”From time to time, I prepare a column dedicated to a specific theme. I’m preparing two themes for future publication.

Do you have what you consider a petty grievance or a tiny problem that, despite its size, you can’t quite fix? This isn’t a call for complaints. We’re looking for small problems you want to solve.

Additionally, is there something from the past that seems settled — for better or worse — that you want to take another look at? I’m all ears. Send them to the regular address: