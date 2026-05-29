Asking Eric: Do I have to finish the favor I started for a coworker after they betrayed me?

Advice from R. Eric Thomas.

I work in a small department with two colleagues, including one named James. James has always been challenging to work with due to frequent errors and an unpredictable emotional temperament.

Despite this, we have remained professional as he didn’t seem malicious. As a hobbyist crafter, I recently agreed to create a wood carving for him free of charge to honor a deceased loved one.

However, a situation recently arose where James shared confidential information with our boss – information he wasn’t supposed to have. Our boss initially assumed I was the source of the leak and was extremely upset. While I have since cleared my name and the true source was identified, I discovered that James allowed our boss to believe I was responsible for the duration of a 20-minute conversation without correcting him.

When I confronted James, he admitted to it but offered no apology or explanation. Now, I am struggling with how to handle the wood carving. I’ve considered giving it to him unfinished and explaining that I can no longer complete it, but I’m worried that might come across as petty. At the same time, I feel taken advantage of.

I always value your balanced and empathetic perspective and would appreciate any advice you have on how to handle this. Your hesitancy around the favor you’re doing for James makes sense. His actions suggest a lack of integrity or, worse, a callous disregard for your professional well-being and reputation. Being petty would be understandable.

But giving him the unfinished piece probably wouldn’t get you the resolution you need and could contribute to an on-going difficult work situation. In a department as small as yours, and with a person who has a history of being challenging, it’s better to be direct. To that end, I suggest addressing the conversation he had with your boss again.

You can say something like, “I want to have a working relationship with you but I’m hitting a roadblock because of this thing that you did. I feel betrayed and uncomfortable. It’s difficult for me to get past it because I don’t understand why you did what you did? ” He may come up with something or he may not.

You can decide if what he says changes the way you feel. If you still feel the same way, it’s fair to say that.

“Our working relationship has changed because of this and while I will continue to be professional, I don’t feel comfortable doing outside projects for you and so I won’t be able to complete the craft project we discussed. ”I also recommend you circle back with your boss about this and make sure that the air is clear between the two of you.

It’s not up to you to keep raising alarms about James, but if James is willing to lie through omission to your boss, it’s possible he’s also hiding other work deficiencies from him. A clear line of communication between you and your boss may help him to see the department more clearly and make any changes that need to happen. We have a family member who has worked in public service for decades; think fireman, policeman, EMT, paramedic.

They have been let out of tickets for years and years. Because of that, they have a driving record with no blemishes at all which is not reflective of how they actually drive. As our family member has gotten older and the time for them to stop driving is upon us, we have little recourse because their driving record is clean.

We by no means believe that every infraction deserves a ticket but letting repeat offenders off because of their connections is a dangerous practice, putting the public, the offenders and the offender’s family at risk. What can we do?

If you’re concerned about the way that this family member, or anyone is driving, you can make an anonymous report to the Department of Motor Vehicles if you have direct knowledge of an incident or a pattern. However, if you have a more immediate concern, i.e., the family member is driving erratically or is impaired, call 911 and alert them.

People’s abilities behind the wheel change for all manner of reasons; sometimes drivers aren’t aware of the changes they’ve undergone and are resistant to intervention from family or friends. The Department will investigate and make an assessment, with or without a history of tickets. Remedies range from re-testing to limitations on the license to suspension or more, depending on the driver’s competency.

Your family member’s service to the public is admirable and needed, but that doesn’t give them a license to put their safety or the safety of others at risk. R. Eric Thomas writes the "Asking Eric" column for Tribune Content Agency. He previously wrote at Slate. Send your questions to eric@askingeric.com or P.O.

Box 22474, Philadelphia, PA 19110. Follow him on Instagram and sign up for his weekly newsletter at rericthomas.com.





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