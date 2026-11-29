“His family is no help and I’m at my wits end. Needless to say, there’s zero sexual contact.”

Eighteen months ago, my partner had a stroke. He is 69, I’m 62. Due to other medical problems he’s 100 percent bedridden with limited use of limbs.

His family is no help and I’m at my wits end. Needless to say, there’s zero sexual contact. I follow a certain live cover band, and one member has shown interest, but we’re both in relationships. I’ve definitely shown interest in him, also.

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I’m so sorry that your partner is experiencing this traumatic and difficult medical issue. And I’m so sorry that you’re struggling with this period. It’s hard for everyone and you certainly need more help. You might find additional support by contacting your local Department of Aging.