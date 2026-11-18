“Should I stop sharing my concerns and stop posting? Or should I keep fighting for the environment I consider worth fighting for?”

I have been posting on a local social media platform for several years my opinion regarding air, light and noise pollution. I get mostly positive feedback and lots of support and encouragement, however, there are some that disagree with me and tell me to stop complaining.

I’ve been doxxed, gaslighted, and swatted because of my support for reducing the incessant noise, lights burning all night and the smell of gas and the clouds of dust in the air from ubiquitous leaf blowers, power saws, and woodchippers. I have no problem with the criticism.

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I strongly believe everyone has a right to free speech and their opinions, but I am depressed and disappointed that people would treat me so unkindly for speaking out against something that seems like common sense and would benefit everyone. Because of the state of current affairs in our country, I sometimes lose sleep worrying that there are those who would target me or my family with violence or retribution. Should I stop sharing my concerns and stop posting?

Or should I keep fighting for the environment I consider worth fighting for? It should go without saying, but intimidation tactics like swatting and doxxing are illegal and I hope you’re able to get support from the authorities, even if the people who are attacking you are hiding behind anonymous online accounts. Disagreement is natural, but if someone is taking extreme or even violent steps to try to silence you, it goes beyond disagreement.

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If these platforms are, in your opinion, the best way to lobby others to make the change you wish to see, then you should continue to do so, with whatever added protections you can get. But I wonder if there are other ways that you can effect change or speak your truth, without putting yourself or your family in harm’s way.

Social media platforms are good for reaching and finding those with whom you agree, but it can sometimes be hard to turn the online conversation into action. Are there nonprofit or activist groups working toward the goals you have? You might consider volunteering with them and lending your skills. Similarly, are there political leaders who support reducing light pollution for whom you can campaign, or politicians who don’t support reduction whom you can lobby?

You may have a greater impact, and fewer sleepless nights, by thinking creatively about your activism. At what age should a female child, a third grader, stop occasionally sleeping in a bed with her parents, who are both gay men? Having worked in education for most of my career, I see things from a different perspective in terms of child development.

One of the parents does not have a problem with this, whereas the other parent is not 100 percent on board, however, accepts this behavior. Their daughter does have her own room and bed. I am hesitant to express my concerns and opinion with them as they have not been receptive to advice or suggestions whether it has been solicited or unsolicited.

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Another concern is if their daughter says something in conversation about this occurring and an adult, in school, hears it and reports it. As educators, we are all mandated reporters, and without context, this could spark an investigation. Do I express my concerns or keep my comments to myself? If they haven’t been receptive to solicited or unsolicited advice in the past, it’s unlikely that this new concern will receive a warm welcome.

It’s doubtful that these parents haven’t thought through the same concerns that you have. It’s also unlikely that these gay men aren’t unaware or unused to the added level of scrutiny that every part of their parenting gets. Because you know that the parents have differing opinions on their daughter occasionally sleeping in their bed, it seems that you’ve already talked about it with them to some extent.

If they were looking for advice, that would have been the point when they would have asked for it. But advice doesn’t seem to be what they need right now. Your career experience provides you with a wealth of experience, opinions, and expertise. There are probably many other ways that you can support this family and this child’s development that might be more welcome and more supported.

It’s best to focus on those for now. To wit, you don’t write that the occasional co-sleeping arrangement raises any alarms for you that you would feel compelled to report, so the safety of the child is not an issue. The question of sleep independence is something they have to work out on their own as a family.