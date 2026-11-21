Advice from R. Eric Thomas.

Dear Eric: I am a 46-year-old white woman. I am fat, have multiple tattoos, a nose ring and brightly colored hair. I had a tattoo appointment the other day at a cute shop and was super excited about it.

While waiting for my artist to set up I checked out the art in the room, enjoyed the hip hop music and asked if I could look closer at the work being done by the other artist. My artist left the room, and I turned to the other artist and asked if we were listening to a playlist or a specific artist. He said he had no idea and that he was listening to his headphones.

Also read Asking Eric: When the four of us are talking, he’s always looking at me

He added that because he’s the only Black artist in the shop that people just assume he knows what music is playing. I told him I realized right after I asked my question that it might have sounded like I was making that assumption. He then continued further telling me where he grew up, other places he has worked and rude comments customers have told him when they saw their artist was Black.

By the end of his story I felt like I had offended him for simply wanting to know what music was making me want to dance. I embarrassingly tried to apologize and make light of the situation but ultimately sat uncomfortably through my entire appointment because of the interaction. I assumed this artist had put on the music because he was the first artist to set up and work in the room.

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I just liked what I heard and wanted to make conversation. How can someone like me ask or comment about something like this without being insulting? Is the artist’s assumption not equally questionable? – Playlist Problem Dear Playlist: While I recognize that the tattoo artist’s life experiences with microaggressions has been difficult, you’re not responsible for those experiences.

The context in which you were asking, “do you know what we’re listening to? ” was reasonable. I fear he may have let negative experiences with others pull him out of that context. While it’s true that tattoo artists often rent a spot in a shop and aren’t necessarily in charge of a shop’s culture or soundtrack, the customer doesn’t necessarily know that nor is it the customer’s responsibility to track the org chart.

He could have just said, “I don’t know” and left it at that. Or he could have told you who was the resident DJ and then you’d both have gotten the answer. It sounds like you’ve already put a lot of effort into trying to think empathetically about this situation. I don’t think any other modification is necessary.

Dear Eric: At 5″2′ and 185 pounds, my wife is obese. Ten years ago, she lost 45 pounds through iron will and a nutritionist’s help. We are in our mid-70s, and I want her to take one of the new weight-loss drugs. A few years ago, she said, “It’s not like I can just take a pill to lose the weight.

” Well, now she can, and she absolutely refuses, with no explanation except, “I’ll do it myself. ” Well, she can’t, as a witness to 10 years of trying. I am beside myself on this. We have built our 46-year marriage on accommodation and trust.

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I want her to lose weight so that she can increase her mobility, which is compromised by peripheral neuropathy, so we can enjoy travel, our son, and our grandkids. She is a tough bird. Short of threats I don’t want to make, how do I get her to do what is best for her health and our marriage? – Waiting for Weight Loss Dear Waiting: It’s important to separate her health from the state of your marriage.

While you have concerns for her well-being and those concerns might impact the way you two interact or the way you feel about your level of communication, it’s dangerous to conflate a personal decision she’s making about her health with something she’s doing to hurt your union. It’s equally important to remember that you can support her in this goal, but it has to be her goal.

In practice, that means asking her how you can help her to achieve what she wants to achieve in the way she wants to achieve it. You may have other ideas for her, but by forcing your ideas on her, you rob her of her autonomy. I’m curious what her doctor or her nutritionist advises. Has she talked to either of them?

If not, that’s a good place to start that will move this debate from a marital disagreement and into the realm of actionable steps backed by science and expertise. There may be other options that neither of you is considering.