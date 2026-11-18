Pakistani businessman Asif Merchant receives over 27 years in prison for plotting to assassinate Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Nikki Haley at the direction of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Pakistani businessman Asif Merchant has been sentenced to more than 27 years in a United States prison for orchestrating a plot to assassinate a prominent American political figure. The sentencing confirms the severity of the charges and the danger posed to high-level government officials, as detailed in trial records and official statements.

Merchant Convicted for Murders of US Leaders

Asif Merchant was convicted earlier this year of murder for hire and attempted terrorism in connection with the 2024 plot. Trial testimony revealed that the planned targets included US President Donald Trump, former president Joe Biden, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. The case highlights a significant national security threat that was intercepted before any violence occurred.

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Iran Directed Assassination Scheme Details

Merchant stated that the assassination scheme was directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, known as the IRGC. According to his testimony, an operative linked to the IRGC instructed him to arrange the killing of the targeted individuals. He claimed he complied with these orders out of fear for the safety of his relatives in Iran, asserting that he was coerced into the conspiracy.

Arrest in Texas Before Flight to Pakistan

Authorities arrested Merchant in Texas in July 2024 while he was preparing to return to Pakistan. The timing of the arrest prevented the execution of the plan, which was intended as retaliation for the US killing of an Iranian military commander. US District Judge Eric Komitee oversaw the proceedings and described the planned assassination of a president or senior government official as an exceptionally serious crime.

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Long Prison Term Reflects Crime Severity

The sentence of more than 27 years underscores the federal government's stance on plots against US leaders. The conviction covers both the charge of murder for hire and attempted terrorism, reflecting the premeditated nature of the operation. Judge Komitee's remarks emphasized the gravity of attempting to eliminate a sitting president or former head of state.

Ongoing Implications for US Security Policy

This case serves as a stark reminder of the external threats faced by American political figures. The involvement of a state-sponsored military group like the IRGC in planning such an attack has significant diplomatic and security implications. The successful prosecution of Merchant demonstrates the effectiveness of federal law enforcement in preventing terrorist acts on American soil.