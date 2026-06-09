Asian Tech Stocks Surge as South Korean Market Rebounds Sharply from Previous Losses

Asian shares rose notably, driven by technology sector performance, with South Korea's Kospi jumping 7.7% after an 8% decline. Major chipmakers like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics gained, while U.S. markets saw the Nasdaq climb and the Dow dip. Semiconductor stocks, including Micron and Marvell, continued their dramatic 2026 rallies, sparking debate about AI market overheating. Oil prices fell, and currency markets saw slight shifts.

Asian shares experienced broad gains on Tuesday, led by technology stocks , after Wall Street managed to recover some ground from the previous week's substantial sell-off.

The rally was particularly pronounced in South Korea, where the Kospi surged 7.7% to 8,063.52, rebounding sharply from a loss of more than 8% on Monday. Major South Korean chip manufacturers saw significant upward movement; SK Hynix, which announced a partnership with Nvidia to build data centers, jumped 15.8%, while Samsung Electronics rose 8.8%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.9% to 65,273.83, propelled by gains in the technology sector, with Tokyo Electron climbing 9.9%.

Other regional markets showed mixed performance, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped slightly by 0.1% to 24,631.52, and Shanghai's Composite index added 0.7% to 3,988.46. In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 50,786.01, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9% to 25,929.66, and the S&P 500 increased by 21.99 points to 7,405.73. Several individual semiconductor stocks exhibited extraordinary volatility and gains, reflecting intense investor enthusiasm for AI-related investments.

Micron Technology rose 9.9% after a 13.3% decline on Friday, continuing a trajectory that has seen its stock more than triple in value during 2026. Marvell Technology gained 9.6% in its first day of trading following the announcement that it would be added to the S&P 500 index; its stock has also more than tripled this year. This impressive surge included a 32.5% single-day jump last week, which marked its best performance since its 2000 debut.

That spike was attributed to comments by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a Taiwan conference, where he suggested Marvell could become "the next trillion-dollar company.

" Such comments, capable of adding billions to a company's valuation almost instantly, have led critics to warn that AI stocks may be overheating. A widely followed semiconductor index has surged nearly 85% year-to-date through the previous Thursday. In energy markets, oil prices retreated from Monday's gains; Brent crude fell $1.16 to $93.09 per barrel after briefly exceeding $98 overnight.

In foreign exchange, the U.S. dollar weakened slightly against the Japanese yen, moving to 160.15 from 160.17, while the euro strengthened to $1.1547 from $1.1532. The reporting included multiple photographs of trading floors in Seoul and New York, depicting dealers monitoring screens displaying the KOSPI index and USD/KRW exchange rates, as well as a board showing the Dow Jones closing figure. The material is copyrighted 2026 by The Associated Press.

The remainder of the source text contained irrelevant promotional content and unrelated local news items about basketball, retail theft, and weather, which were not part of the core financial market report and have been excluded from this rewrite





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