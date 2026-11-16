Asian Tech Stocks Slide Ahead of Nvidia Earnings Amid Broader Market Sell-Off

Asian equity markets experienced a broad decline with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi down, as investors exercise caution ahead of Nvidia's quarterly results. Analysts anticipate slightly higher revenue driven by AI demand and strong performance from Blackwell chips, while monitoring leadership transitions and enterprise capex trends.

The weakness came amid a wider sell-off in regional equity markets, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 2% and South Korea’s Kospi losing 2.6%. Asian semiconductor stocks slid on Monday ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings, with analysts set to look for signs that the AI spending boom remains on track amid uncertainty over the chipmaker’s leadership and future growth.

The broad decline could reflect caution toward AI-linked stocks ahead of Nvidia’s results, although the weakness came amid a wider sell-off in regional equity markets, with Japan’s Nikkei 225to release its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, followed by an earnings call. The results will be Nvidia’s first since founder Jensen Huang Investors and analysts will be looking at how Nvidia will respond to the AI demand boom while its leadership is in turmoil.

Also read Nvidia Plummets $1.5 Trillion as Jensen Huang Quits, Exposing Tech Fragility

Morningstar on Fridayit will be looking to see whether the mid-term elections have led to any concern about future demand and whether Nvidia’s outlook for the industry has changed. Analysts expect Nvidia to report slightly higher quarterly revenue of $109.3 billion, including $101.8 billion from its data center business, according to Visible Alpha consensus figuresS&P Global said revenue expectations had risen since the previous quarter on anticipated strength in Nvidia’s Blackwell chips.

Advertisement

Morningstar analysts also said they expect another “beat-and-raise quarter” out of Nvidia, given strong capex trends among hyperscalers and enterprises. US sellers drive Bitcoin crash, Jensen plots Nvidia comeback: Hodler’s Digestand is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.