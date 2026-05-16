The most popular surnames in the United States since the 1990 census have surprisingly remained unchanged this time. The five most common surnames in the US were again 'Smith', 'Johnson', 'Williams', 'Brown', and 'Jones' in 2020, the same as in 2010. However, among that group, Asian surnames experienced the most significant growth at the start of this decade.

The majority of the surnames that grew the most between 2010 and 2020 were Asian , according to the Census Bureau. The most popular surnames in the United States might not have changed compared to the previous decade, but Asian surnames experienced the most significant growth at the start of this decade, as reported on Tuesday by the Census Bureau.

"Smith", "Johnson", "Williams", "Brown" and "Jones" remained as the five most common surnames in the United States in 2020, as was the case in 2010, based on the latest national census count. The majority of the surnames that grew the most between 2010 and 2020 were Asian, according to the Census Bureau. The three most prominent ones were "Zhang", "Liu" and "Wang".

In the 21st century, Asians have been the fastest-growing ethnic or racial group among the largest ethnic or racial groups in the country, now accounting for 7% of the U.S. population. At the Dominican Friary's "Last Supper", the Dominicans still live, pray, and receive visitors. Unveiling the Best Cars of the Year for the American Consumer Reveling the top 10 of the most common surnames in 2020 included: "Garcia", "Miller", "Rodriguez", "Davis" and "Martinez".

The only change compared to 2010 was "Rodriguez" overtaking "Davis" to occupy the number 8 spot. Among people identifying solely as Asian, the most frequent names were: "Xiong", "Zheng", "Zhu", "Zhao" and "Vang". Among people identifying solely as African American/not Hispanic, the common surnames were: "Pierre", "Washington", "Jefferson" and so on. Among people identifying solely as Caucasian/not Hispanic, the most frequent names were: "Yoder", "Friedman", "Schwartz", "Weiss" and "Krueger".

Among Native American and Alaskan residents, the most frequent names were: "John", "Lowery", "Hunt", "Sampson" and "Jacobs". The Census Bureau has tallied the most common surnames in every decennial count since 1990. The 2020 Census was the first since 1990 to provide data on first names, although the Social Security Administration annually maintains a register of the most popular male and female baby names.

As for male first names, the ones most popular at the start of this decade were: "Michael", "John", "James", "David" and "Robert". For female first names, the most common ones were: "Mary", "Maria", "Jennifer", "Elizabeth" and "Patricia". No much has changed since 1990, although there was a bit more variety in female names. At that time, the male names most popular were: "James", "John", "Robert", "Michael" and "William".

The female names most popular were: "Mary", "Patricia", "Linda", "Barbara" and "Elizabeth". Unlike the Social Security Administration record, the Census Bureau count includes everyone, not just newborns





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