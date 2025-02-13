Asian stock markets largely increased on Thursday following a pact between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, optimism surrounding the potential for Trump to suspend some of his imposed tariffs further bolstered sentiment in Asian markets. Despite the positive news, Wall Street experienced a decline, with the S&P 500 ending the day down 0.3%.

Asian shares mostly rose Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to start talks about ending the Ukraine war. The possibility that Trump may pause some of the tariffs he has announced was also a cause for optimism in Asian markets. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.3% to finish at 39,461.47. Australia’s S&P/ASX200 added nearly 0.1% to 8,540.00. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.4% to 2,583.17. The Hang Seng surged 1.2% to 22,128.

08, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.4% to 3,332.48. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, though it had been on track for a much worse loss of 1.1% at the start of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 225 points, or 0.5%, while the Nasdaq composite edged higher by less than 0.1%. The losses were pared as the price of oil eased. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude fell 2.7% to below $72 after Elon Musk calls for US government to ‘delete entire agencies’ In Thursday’s energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 70 cents to $70.67 a barrel. Brent crude declined 72 cents to $74.46. On Wall Street, Exxon Mobil sank 3% as oil-and-gas companies fell broadly following the 2.4% drop for the price of a barrel of Brent on Wednesday. Wall Street’s overall momentum remained downward, and the majority of stocks fell. Treasury yields also remained notably higher in the bond market, cranking up the pressure on financial markets after the morning’s report said U.S. consumers had to pay Overall inflation was 3% for U.S. consumers in January. That was worse than the 2.9% inflation rate in December, which is what economists expected to see again.through the end of last year, intending to make borrowing cheaper, help the economy and boost prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. But the Fed warned at the end of 2024 it may not cut rates by as much in 2025 because of worries aboutSome investors were betting on the Fed not cutting rates at all in 2025, even before Wednesday’s report on the consumer price index. “The hotter than expected CPI confirms investors’ anxiety regarding too-hot inflation that will keep the Fed on the sidelines,” said Sameer Samana, head of global equities and real assets at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Following January’s discouraging inflation data, traders are betting on a 29% chance the Fed will not cut rates at all this year, according toSuch expectations sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 4.62% from 4.54% late Tuesday. When a 10-year Treasury, which is seen as one of the safest investments possible, is paying that much in interest, investors are less likely to pay high prices for stocks, which carry a higher risk of seeing their prices go to zero. That puts downward pressure on U.S. stock prices, which critics say already look too expensive after running to repeated records last year, with the latest for the S&P 500 coming last month.jumped 1





