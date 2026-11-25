Asian stocks are mostly lower after another wave of heavy selling of stocks linked to artificial intelligence hit Wall Street.

Asian stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday after a wave of heavy selling of stocks linked to artificial intelligence once again hit Wall Street. U.S. futures slipped and oil prices also fell.

Relief over Nvidia’s decision to restore Jensen Huang as its CEO has been tempered by questions over the chipmaker's corporate governance and President Donald Trump’s influence. Taiwan’s Taiex tumbled 5% as AI chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. sank 3.6%. Chip designer Mediatek plunged 10%. In South Korea, the Kospi lost 6.2% to 4,697.51 as Samsung Electronics fell 9.9%.

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SK Hynix plummeted 11.1%. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8% to 57,011.62. Shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slumped 14.8% and semiconductor maker Kioxia plunged 14.2%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slipped 0.3% to 22,151.28, reversing earlier gains.

The Shanghai Composite index declined 1.5% to 3,494.75, falling to its lowest level in more than a year. The Trump administration is expected to announce plans to raise tariffs on China, the world’s second largest economy, and 15 other trading partners. China recorded a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion last year. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.4% lower to 8,692.40.

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The consumer price index in October rose to 4.9% from a year earlier, topping expectations. That could put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates. India’s Sensex jumped 2.4% to its highest level in six months, nearly turning its year-to-date losses into gains. On Tuesday, stocks tied to the artificial intelligence industry dragged the U.S. market lower after a surge the day before quickly fizzled.

That’s even though much of the rest of Wall Street rose, along with confidence among Americans in the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% to its eighth loss in the last nine days. The Nasdaq composite shed 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%. They’re the latest swings for a market that’s been mostly sinking since hitting its all-time high last month.

The surprise return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO, announced Monday, does bring back a charismatic leader who championed the entire AI industry. But it does not settle deeper concerns such as whether AI can possibly produce enough profit and productivity to justify massive investments in data centers. High interest rates are making it more difficult to borrow money to pay for the industry’s growth.

Sweeping victories for Democrats earlier this month in the U.S. midterm elections, meanwhile, have raised the possibility of more regulation for AI, potentially slowing construction of data centers. Nvidia fell 5.9% a day after soaring 31.5% to its biggest gain in more than two decades. Other stocks around the AI industry fell by similar amounts. And Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, sank 6.5% to drop below $83.

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That’s how much Anthropic first sold its stock for in its initial public offering last week . The stock had briefly jumped as high as $115 in its first day of trading amid a frenzy of hype . Such drops were powerful enough to drag the S&P 500 index lower even though most of the stocks within the index climbed. They rose following the latest report to say confidence among U.S. consumers is improving by more than economists expected.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.93% from 4.92% late Monday after drifting up and down earlier in the day. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, climbed 2.4% to $88.78. It’s been yo-yoing between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.

On Wednesday, Brent was down 1.4% to $87.50 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 1.7% to $80.69 per barrel. The U.S. dollar rose to 159.42 Japanese yen from 159.26 yen. The euro slid to $1.0939 from $1.0966.