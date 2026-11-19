Asian shares are mixed and U.S. futures have edged higher ahead of Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering.

Asian shares were mixed and U.S. futures edged higher Thursday as Anthropic is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq with a blockbuster $81 billion offering.

The San Francisco-based company behind the Claude artificial-intelligence tool priced its initial public offering at $83 per share , higher than its earlier pricing range. Its trading debut is widely watched by investors looking for signs where the AI boom may be going, and whether growth in adoption of the technology and massive AI spendings can translate into sustained profitability for AI companies.

Also read Anthropic IPO expected to price at top of range, raising $90.4 billion at $1.4 trillion valuation

Anthropic’s decision to go public also came at a time of market volatility and rising concerns over an AI slowdown, particularly following the Nvidia fallout and Democrats’ sweeping victory in the U.S. midterms. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% to 59,084.79. SoftBank Group, which invests heavily in AI, added 1.3%. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.8%, but memory maker Kioxia Holdings fell 1.4%.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index lost 0.7% to 5,033.27. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix slipped 0.3%, while Samsung Electronics was down 1.1%. Taiwan’s Taiex dropped 3.1%, with its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., falling 1.2%. AI-related stocks including semiconductor shares have been losing some steam over the past weeks in what some analysts called a share price correction following strong gains earlier in the year riding on the global AI frenzy.

Advertisement

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 1.9% to 22,854.15. The Shanghai Composite index was 0.4% lower at 3,571.99. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.1% to 8,728.10. India’s Sensex climbed 0.1%.

On Wednesday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.2% . The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. Nvidia was 2.9% lower following its latest quarterly earnings results announcement, the first after former CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang was ousted following his extramarital affair that raised U.S. national security concerns, even as the company logged stronger-than-expected revenue and profit. Now all eyes are on Anthropic on Thursday.

OpenAI , its main rival, is also expected to go public but said earlier this year it wasn't planning to do so before 2027. Significant growth is expected from growing AI adoption and from Anthropic’s “position at the frontier of model development, particularly in areas such as coding and cybersecurity,” Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said in a commentary.

However, Anthropic “will need to sustain rapid growth while managing the enormous cost of developing and running its models, and there is still considerable uncertainty around how the competitive landscape and economics of generative AI will evolve,” he added. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in September issued a warning over the risks that rapid AI developments could pose to humanity and called for an AI slowdown over safety needs. His call was echoed by AI leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Advertisement

In commodities trading, oil prices were mostly stable as a recovery in global oil supply eased some concerns surrounding the situation in the Middle East , as the U.S. and Iran had not yet reached a deal and Iran on Wednesday widened its attacks on Gulf neighbors. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 0.1% to $92.02 per barrel. It was trading at roughly $72 a barrel before the war began in late February.

Benchmark U.S. crude was down 0.4% to $82.96 per barrel. The U.S. dollar rose to 158.60 Japanese yen from 159.35 yen. The euro was trading at $1.0961, down from $1.0975. ___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.