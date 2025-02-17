Asian Shares Rise as Investors Await Economic Data and Trump's Policy Moves

Asian stock markets traded mostly higher on Monday, fueled by investor optimism surrounding economic data and President Donald Trump's policy decisions. The gains come as investors anticipate the impact of these factors on upcoming global central bank moves. Japan's economy marked its fourth consecutive year of expansion, driven by a robust 0.1% growth in real gross domestic product.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the world’s fourth largest economy grew 0.7% for its third straight quarter of growth. Japan marked its fourth straight year of expansion, eking out 0.1% growth last year in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services. In other regional markets, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6% to 8,503.70. South Korea's Kospi surged 0.8% to 2,610.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6% to 22,752.20, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% to 3,352.01. Wall Street ended last week edging back from its all-time high after mixed profit reports from big companies, including Airbnb and Wynn Resorts.The S&P 500 still closed out its first winning week in the last three thanks in part to reports showing companies made even fatter profits at the end of 2024 than analysts expected. They’ve helped the market power through a range of worries centered on higher interest rates and stubborn inflation. All told, the S&P 500 slipped 0.44 to 6,114.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 165.35 points to 44,546.08, and the Nasdaq composite rose 81.13 to 20,026.77.His most recent tariff announcement, for example, won’t take full effect for at least several weeks. That leaves time for Washington and other countries to negotiate. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell Friday to 4.47% from 4.54% late Thursday. It’s been swinging sharply since the Federal Reserve began cutting its main interest rate. Inflation In Monday's energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 17 cents to $70.57 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 13 cents to $74.61 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar declined to 151.60 Japanese yen from 152.25 yen. The euro cost $1.0594, up from $1.0495





